The Interfaith Clergy Partnership of Greater Athens will host a Prayer Vigil for healing and racial unity this Friday at the steps of the Old City Hall. All members of the community, no matter their race, political alliance or religious affiliation are encouraged to attend, ICPGA secretary Sohayl Moshtael said.
Board and founding ICPGA member Rev. Alison Eskildsen said the ICPGA is hosting the vigil to celebrate Juneteenth, an unofficial holiday which celebrates black emancipation in the state of Texas. The organization also hopes to offer support to the families who have lost someone to police violence, Eskildsen said.
The vigil will consist of a session of prayers from different religious groups to offer healing, understanding and racial unity to the Athens community.
Moshtael said systemic racism is “not something that can be fixed overnight” but the protests have caused an “awakening” that has inspired racial groups to come together to end the broken system. Political leaders also need to take steps toward ending systemic racism, Moshtael said, because they are the ones who have the power to make change within our government.
“For the Black Lives Matter movement, I believe that it has been a great force in getting people to recognize that historically white people in power have not treated persons of color with the dignity that they deserve,” Eskildsen said. “The statement ‘black lives matter’ is something that we all need to hear.”
The decision to support the Black Lives Matter movement came easily to the ICPGA because both the movement and ICPGA are fighting for equality, Moshtael said. The ICPGA is a group which strives to “break down the walls of misunderstanding” and build bridges between the various religious organizations of Athens, which is why it wasn’t difficult for the ICPGA to sympathize with the Black Lives Matter movement, Moshtael said.
The ICPGA requests those attending the vigil “adhere strictly to social distancing” and wear masks in order to combat COVID-19, Moshtael said. Moshtael said the organization will have some extra masks and hand sanitizer but asks that everyone try to bring their own.
