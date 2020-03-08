Though Athens’ music scene is inescapable, the city is just as artistically-inclined as it is musically. In honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, here are five female artists in Athens you should know.
Yana Bondar
Serving as both a graduate student and teaching assistant in the Lamar Dodd School of Art’s ceramics MFA program, Bondar’s work explores perspectives of femininity through ceramic and textural mediums, including porcelain. Bondar places a heavy emphasis on womanhood viewed through a Catholic lens. Bondar is a graduate of Augusta University and will showcase her work during the Master of Fine Arts degree exit show in April and May.
I’ve been pretty stressed and busy lately to put it simply, this the radio silence. This is some work I finished a few weeks ago (not exhibited but just posting for activity). I’m trying to work in larger scale, not sure how I feel about it yet. I’m boarding the plane for NCECA, hope to see some of you soon!!! #ceramics #clay #porcelain #cone10reduction #ceramicsculpture #porcelainsculpture #art #sculpture #mixedmedia #installation #ugaceramics
Jill Biskin
A native of Athens for 23 years, Biskin is the artist responsible for painting the sprawling Classic Center Theatre mural last year. Before moving to Athens, she worked in New York City for 18 years as a theatrical painter and studio artist. She also spent some of that time working as a scenic artist at the Metropolitan Opera. In addition to painting large murals, she does portraits, small paintings of a wide range, decorative painting and gilding. She also restores murals in historic homes.
Alexis Spina
Alexis Spina is an artist and metalsmith from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and a 2018 graduate of UGA’s metalwork and jewelry MFA program. Spina's work, which includes miniscule brass renderings of the Flatiron Building, copper wire replicas of the Dakota Access pipeline and intricately-constructed neck pieces, focuses on the idea of forgotten spaces. She primarily works with found or recycled materials.
Camille Hayes
A 2015 graduate of studio art at the University of Georgia, Hayes opened the Tiny ATH Gallery in July 2019, which acts as an office and space to showcase the work of local artists. Hayes specializes in live paintings, where she will go to concerts with her materials and create works based on the live music, and digital design. Hayes more recently designed the logo for Normaltown Brewing Co. In addition to creating art, Hayes works as the public relations director at the University of Georgia’s Hugh Hodgson School of Music.
Elinor Saragoussi
Originally from Denver, Saragoussi’s work spans set design, installation, illustration and a host of other mediums. Saragoussi currently serves as the artist in residence at the Athens Institute for Contemporary Art and will conclude her open studio hours on March 22. According to ATHICA’s website, Saragoussi’s recent work includes an installation at Hotel Indigo’s Glass Cube art exhibition space, a piano she painted for a public art project funded by the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission and Athens Area Arts Council and multiple set designs for Athens’ Ad•verse music festival. Saragoussi also performs as half of Athens’ experimental pop duo Baby Tony and The Teenies.
Savannah Sicurella contributed to this article.
