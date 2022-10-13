While students may be busy sleeping or rushing to 8 a.m. classes, the bees of the Latin American Ethnobotanical Garden at the University of Georgia are busy at work. Well, busy resting on Stevia plants and hoping for the warmth of the new day to arrive quickly.
But, the Latin American Ethnobotanical Garden is home to much more than busy bees and Stevia plants. Life has been flourishing in the tucked-away location behind Baldwin Hall since its construction in 1998.
Brent and Elois Ann Berlin, former anthropology professors and founders of the ethnobotanical garden, both studied how Indigenous Maya from the highlands of Chiapas, Mexico, used plants for medicinal purposes, according to a plaque in the garden.
Today, plants from all over Latin America and the Caribbean can be found in the garden, said Paul Duncan, associate director of UGA’s Latin American and Caribbean Studies Institute. Duncan gives tours of the garden and The Red & Black explored some of the plants he shares with visitors.
Mexican tarragon (Tagetes lucida)
A native to Mexico, Central and South America, this plant is used as a tarragon substitute and is incorporated into many salsas. The plant also helps with gastrointestinal conditions and helps alleviate stomach discomfort.
Roselle (Hibiscus sabdariffa)
Many are familiar with hibiscus tea. This species is native to Africa but has become naturalized in many places. It is loaded with Vitamin C, making it skilled at supporting your immune system. The calyx, purple bottom of the budding flower shown above is what’s used to make hibiscus tea.
Mexican pepperleaf (Piper auritum)
This licorice-smelling plant is often used to wrap tamales and make the famous sauce “mole verde.” It originated in Mexico and Central America, and is also referred to as the “sacred leaf” because of stories that biblical Mary would hang Jesus’ diapers on the plant.
Banana (Musa basjoo)
Because the location is too far north, most edible bananas cannot grow in Georgia. However, the leaves of this species native to China and Japan are wrapped into tamales or made into mats and baskets. After the freeze in mid-November, these big plants are chopped down until they bloom again in April.
Pineapple guava (Acca sellowiana)
Chipmunks will probably swipe one of these sweet fruits before one gets a chance to eat it. This plant, which tastes like a mix of guava, pineapple and strawberry, as Duncan describes it, can be found cooked into jellies or eaten raw. Its leaves are used in teas because of the antioxidants and the fruit's grains can be used as an exfoliant when rubbed on the face.
Pineapple sage (Salvia elegans)
Even though vibrant colors in nature usually warn potential consumers of toxins, the leaves and flowers of this plant are edible. When grounded, the leaves give off a pineapple scent, hence the name. A tea for anxiety and depression can be made using this plant.