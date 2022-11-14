This Saturday, The Southern Brewing Company hosted the first-ever Funk YOUtopia festival, a one-day funk music festival.
The festival was a collaboration between Aubrey Entertainment and the band Funk You, featuring performances by Cam and His Dam Jam Band, The Family Recipe, The Funk Brotherhood and Funk You as the festival’s headliner.
Troy Aubrey, the president of Aubrey Entertainment, said that he wanted to get involved with the festival to celebrate funk music, a genre that can go overlooked in the Athens music scene.
“I believe that funk music sometimes gets a back seat to other genres, so hoping to change that as it’s a great style of music,” Aubrey said. “Fun, energetic, dance-oriented, rhythmic music that really is feel-good.”
As the night went on, people spread out across the lawn in lawn chairs and at picnic tables, and groups crowded around campfires and space heaters as the temperature dropped.
The inside of the brewery was full in between sets, providing an escape from the cold and a chance to catch up on the score of the night’s Georgia football game.
Jenna Tran is new to Athens and said that the Funk YOUtopia festival was the third event she has attended at The Southern Brewing Company. Tran said that coming to a show like the festival is a great way to connect with new local music away from the chaos of downtown Athens.
“It's like a townie thing to do,” Tran said. “It’s close by home, cheap, it’s a fun thing to do on the weekend.”
Funk You, a self-described “eight-piece powerhouse of sound,” is based in Atlanta, but the group has a special connection with Athens, with several members living and playing in Athens.
Mark “Earl” Dykes, bassist and vocalist of Funk You, said that the idea for the festival came about when the band was searching for a new “home” in Athens. The band had performed at several venues around the city, but was looking to do more than a regular show.
“After COVID kind of did what it did, we were just searching out more outdoor venues that can hold a lot of people, and maybe we could do something more than just a one-off show at the Georgia Theatre,” Dykes said.
The band wanted to bring other local groups into the show and showcase the talented bands in Athens. Dykes said funk music is an experience, and that people should let themselves dance and feel the music.
“That's what funk music is for, it's meant to rile up your spirit and put you in a good mood,” Dykes said. “It's just just a good time all around.”
The group hopes the festival can become an annual event, and that in the future they will have the opportunity to bring in more bands for a larger, weekend-long set. But for this year, the main goal is to connect with the audience and celebrate funk.
Josh Spilliards, trombonist for Funk You, said that when the band performs, their goal is to make the audience feel good and foster a connection with the music. The group pulls inspiration from a lot of different musical genres, but connects with the upbeat, dance elements of funk music most.
“There will never be a moment where you can’t find a beat to dance to, or a groove to dance to. That's kind of our thing,” Spilliards said. “The funk idea is really just in the vein of, ‘it's a party.’”