On Friday, Sept. 17, thousands of attendees gathered at the Southern Brewing Company to celebrate the return of Jam for Cam after its year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jam for Cam is a non-profit organization that hosts a music festival every year to fundraise for various charities.
Named “UGA’s largest Greek fundraiser” according to its website, Jam for Cam was founded in 2018 after the death of Cameron Fearon, a University of Georgia student and member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.
Fearon died at the age of 19 from metastatic melanoma, a type of skin cancer, and the festival was started by his fellow fraternity brothers as a way to honor his life and bring people together through a celebration of local music.
Matt Brown, a Jam for Cam board member, said Fearon had an infectious love for music, so the festival format was a fitting way to hold tribute to him and also serve as a way to help small bands gain traction.
“We know how hard it is for some bands to get in front of a thousand people, so we like to give people the opportunity to perform in front of four thousand, five thousand, eight thousand people — it could really be career changers for some people,” Brown said.
Planning for this year’s event was longer not only because of the pandemic but also because of a change in power, as the organization’s former leaders graduated, Brown said.
Ethan Suda, president of Jam for Cam, said that while planning the event this year presented a few challenges, it has also resulted in a record-breaking number of donations, with over $100,000 being raised so far.
The proceeds from ticket sales, as well as merchandise, will be split between Camp Carolina, which is a camp Fearon attended, and two charities including the Melanoma Research Foundation and one that changes every year, but is usually connected to the UGA or Athens communities, according to its website.
The event is more than simply a fundraiser, according to the Jam for Cam website. It is also a chance for people to unite under a shared desire to just hold space with one another.
“Jam for Cam has kind of evolved into an acronym of community, awareness [and] music, and those are kind of the three principles we pride ourselves on with this event,” Brown said.
These principles were evident throughout the event, from the six bands that were chosen to play to the beers that attendees drank, which were the Southern Brewing Company’s own beer called “7AM” wrapped in a special-made cover for the event.
To make sure the celebration never ceased, music was continuously played on either the main or side stages — according to Brown, this is done purposely to prevent a lull in the crowd’s energy.
Attendees made their way from the stages to the bar, to the vendors, to one of several sitting areas, and back again as the night progressed.
With it being his first time at the event, food vendor Lupe Villegas who owns Taqueria Luna Rosa said the turnout was much greater than he expected.
Similarly, members of the Nashville-based band The Revelries were also surprised by the intensity of the crowd.
Onstage, lead vocalist Beau Bailey said that it was the biggest show they’ve played in a long time, and proclaimed that it felt “damn good.”
Though The Revelries played for the nearly 10,000-people-deep crowd at 2019’s festival, Bailey said this year was even better because he didn’t know what to expect with COVID-19 still being a factor. He was pleasantly surprised and noted that it was one of the best shows the band had ever played.
As the crowd chanted for local band Localist and headliner The Main Squeeze to prolong their performances with “one more song!” it was clear that the goal to make sure the music never stopped resonated with attendees.
For those visiting like University of South Carolina students Kristin Wenner and Leah Morton, the event stood out because of its engaging approach to philanthropy.
“I feel like we don’t have a charity event like this at USC so it’s really fun to be able to come to something like this,” Morton said.
Morton said that she read up on the story behind the organization and its event’s creation before attending and this made her appreciate the evening all the more.
With new people being introduced to Jam for Cam, the memory of Fearon lives on beyond those who knew him and one crucial message is shared: get checked for melanoma.
Close friend of Fearon, Harrison Bernhardt said in spite of the discomfort one may experience going to the doctor, it is worth it for something as important as preventing skin cancer.
“[It] could’ve saved Cameron’s life if he did it, so just go get checked,” Bernhardt said.