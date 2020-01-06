The new year unleashes havoc on the city of Athens: frigid temperatures, nightmarish parking in downtown and a returning crop of jaywalking college students. If the January blues are too much to handle, don't fret: a new year in the city known for its live music scene promises a fresh crop of talent to feast your eyes on. The culture desk has compiled a list of upcoming performances in the month of January, from a power-pop flautist to a showcase of teenage talent.
For fans of Modern Baseball, (Sandy) Alex G, Pavement...
Jan. 9: Elijah Johnston with Lane Marie and Annie Leeth
Local singer-songwriter and self-professed "recovering lo-fi addict" Elijah Johnston is celebrating the release of his latest album "Strangers" with a headlining show alongside Lane Marie and Annie Leeth. Johnston has released three tracks from the eight-track album produced by produced by Jester alum Tommy Trautwein, which can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.
Jan. 11: The Kourtesans Present: Newbie Night
The Kourtesans are returning for the new year with a chance for up-and-coming drag performers to dip their toes into the water. Newbie Night will feature contestants Venus D'Lust, PRISM, Pynk and others competing for a cash prize and a paid booking with the troupe during their February Church show. Atlanta-based drag performer THIN MINT will make an appearance alongside Athens-based favorite Alex Suarez.
Jan. 18: Battle of The Bands
The 40 Watt Club is hosting the third-annual Athens-area high school Battle of the Bands competition as a fundraiser for Cedar Shoals High School's BluePrints Magazine journalism program. Local acts such as Fishbug, Perlin Noise, EMFEB and more will compete for four free hours of studio time with Tweed Recording and cash prizes determined by guest judges.
Jan. 19: Athens in Harmony
The annual Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement benefit concert is returning for its fifth year with 10 acts spanning a number of genres, from gospel to folk rock. Athens In Harmony, first organized in 2016 as a response to a rally over police brutality at City Hall, also serves as a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and to "acknowledge the work that still needs to be done."
For fans of Florist, of Montreal...
Jan. 22: Lina Tullgren with Sarah Swillum, John Kiran Fernandes and Locate S,1
Queens-based instrumentalist Lina Tullgren will join local musicians Locate S,1 and John Kiran Fernandes and Atlanta-based pop musician Sarah Swillum for a night at the Caledonia. Tullgren released their sophomore album “Free Cell” on Captured Tracks in August 2019.
For fans of Hotel Fiction, Little Stranger...
Jan. 23: Pip the Pansy with Stop Light Observations and Flipturn
Atlanta-based power-pop vocalist and flautist Pip the Pansy will join Stop Light Observations and Flipturn for a headlining winter show in support of her latest release "Love Legends: Part I."
For fans of DIIV, Wild Nothing...
Jan. 28: Beach Fossils
Brooklyn-based lo-fi experimentalists Beach Fossils will be performing alongside darkpop musician Negative Gemini as a part of a short headlining tour throughout the east coast. The band released their third and latest album "Somersault" in 2017.
