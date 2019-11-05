Upon walking into the Classic Center Theatre today, visitors see sprawling murals covering the once-bare walls. The murals feature historical and iconic landmarks around Athens, including the 40 Watt Club, The State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA, Tree That Owns Itself, the Murmur trestle and the University of Georgia’s North Campus.
Jill Biskin, a native of Athens for 22 years, is the artist who created the murals and had the idea to create the piece after she walked into the massive Classic Center Theatre lobby for the first time about 18 years ago. She was struck by how bare the walls were in such a grand building.
Biskin wasn’t intimidated by the scale of the building at all. For 18 years, she had worked as a theatrical painter and a studio artist in New York City, spending part of that time working as a set designer at the Metropolitan Opera.
Biskin first presented drawings of the murals to Paul Cramer, the director of the Classic Center, and Elizabeth Austin, director of the Classic Center Cultural Foundation more than two years ago. The board of directors and the cultural foundation made it a capital campaign project, and fundraised about $200,000 to commission Biskin to do the pieces. This covered the costs of having the murals and lighting properly installed.
When considering the design of the murals, Biskin made sure she included specific elements that spoke to the Athens community. She was inspired by 1930s Work Progress Administration murals which depicted themes of social realism. Before working on the mural sketches, she had spent time doing an east coast-wide search of WPA mural projects and examined murals in post offices, as well as a large mural given to the Metropolitan Museum by the Equitable Life Insurance Company.
“I decided that the social realism I was going to use was all about Athens and all about the arts and all about industry,” Biskin said.
The murals cover two sides of the theater’s walls and an inscription dedicated to the different arts, education and history is placed above each section of each wall.The middle section of each wall features a vista with one of the landmarks of Athens, and at the bottom section of each mural is a band of trumpaloid drapery to mimic theater curtains.
Austin said the board of directors and the Cultural Foundation knew Biskin’s work would be a good fit for the venue since they knew her work featured a lot of classical, timeless elements. The board and the Classic Center Cultural Foundation wanted her work to represent as much of Athens as possible.
“We didn't want to leave anything out … our board wanted to include as many of those elements as possible and be as diverse as possible in representing as much of the community as we could,” Austin said.
Besides painting large murals, Biskin also does portraits, small paintings of a really broad range, decorative painting and gilding. She also restores murals in historic homes. A year and a half before the Athens murals, she restored a panel of some 18th century murals in the living room of a historic home in Atlanta.
“I enjoy doing the research and then coming up with a concept and then being able to see something that has started as a little sketch turn into something quite large that other people can enjoy,” Biskin said.
Biskin said she had a wonderful time working on the murals because of the support and freedom the Foundation gave her. She said a lot of the clients she has had tend to be more difficult, but this job gave her the freedom she needed to create the finished product which the foundation wanted to showcase the city and its love for the arts.
Austin said the Foundation was thrilled by the murals and Biskin “did an incredible job capturing the huge span of the community.”
“To us, it’s perfect and we are absolutely thrilled with how they [the murals] look. They fit the walls so perfectly and to us, it looks like they should have always been there,” Austin said.
