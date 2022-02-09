Located at 697 Baxter St., gas station and convenience store Jimbo’s has become a beloved spot for University of Georgia students and Athens residents alike. In the 50 years since it’s opening, Jimbo’s has been able to stand out from the crowd due to it’s convenient location and customer service.
'No place like Jimbo's'
Since opening in 1970, Jimbo’s has maintained the same location and ownership, creating a familiar and welcoming atmosphere for customers. Loyal patrons will visit the store daily to grab items like their favorite cigarettes, energy drinks and lottery tickets, creating a sense of camaraderie between them and Jimbo’s employees.
“My favorite memory of Jimbo’s was when I came up here without my wallet to get gas and they lent me money so I could drive home and pay them back. There is no place like Jimbo’s,” longtime customer Eric Freeman said.
A recent Harvard University study found over one-third of Americans have reported experiencing severe loneliness due to the COVID-19 pandemic as outlets for social interaction have decreased. Community can be beneficial for the mental health of many, making this little pocket of Athens that much more valuable.
“It’s just nice to come to a store where people know you and speak to you. They treat you as a valued customer, never with a frown on their face,” customer Kathy Williams said. “A lot of the stores around here have different people working all the time, a lot of different personalities. For me, it’s the convenience and the friendliness … plus the store is always clean.”
Working behind the register
Jimbo’s employee Richy Rodrigues brings his own personal charm to the small store. With a bright smile on his face and a pricing gun in hand, Rodrigues spends most of his time behind the cash register, cracking jokes with customers.
“So many people know me around here. I mean, I’ve been here since 2009. So many people don’t know my name but they know me,” Rodgrigues said.
Rodrigues’ effort goes beyond a mere smile — he constantly goes the extra mile for his customers in the ways that mean the most. He goes so far as to “get [the customer’s] cigarettes ready for them before they even come to the counter.”
Outside of being a place to fill gas tanks and buy snacks, Jimbo’s is also a place to share stories and build relationships. Rodrigues said he knows years’ worth of information about customers and makes sure to remember anecdotes and details about them the same way a friend would.
The driving force behind Rodrigues’ work ethic and cheery demeanor is his family. Originally from India, Rodrigues set out to create the best life he could for his wife and children after moving to the United States. He worked long hours and at times, multiple jobs but through it all, he maintained a positive attitude. This attitude has not only aided in making Jimbo’s one of the top-rated gas stations in Athens, but has also helped his family live a happy life.
Rodrigues is the proud father of a soon-to-be UGA graduate — milestones like this make his work even more fulfilling.
“Live your life happily, take care of your kids and your family — that’s all that matters. I have two boys and they are really good kids, so I work very hard for them,” Rodrigues said.
More than a winning ticket
In March 2013, a customer won $2.5 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket at Jimbo’s. Since then, there hasn’t been another jackpot win, yet customers come in everyday to buy handfuls of tickets.
Though, Jimbo’s offers something arguably more valuable than a winning ticket — service, community and friendship.
“I never win any money [playing the lottery] here, but I’ll always keep coming back,” Freeman said.