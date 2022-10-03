No one knows exactly how many several-minute standing ovations have been given at the historic Morton Theatre. However many it may be, two more were added to the list with the Athens’ Area Paine College Alumni Association and Etheridge Arts Ensemble’s performance of August Wilson’s “Jitney” this weekend.
“Jitney,” a two-act play chronicling the lives of eight men in 1970s Pittsburgh who run an unlicensed cab company, called a jitney, is equal parts drama and comedy, with an enormous amount of heart and honesty. Among the characters is Jim Becker, the boss of the operation, who is forced to revisit the past.
Nic Starr, a Chicago native, played Becker while also juggling the roles of producer and director. Starr is an alum of Paine College, a historically Black college in Augusta, Georgia. He joined the Etheridge Arts Ensemble troupe when he couldn’t get into the theater department in college after getting out of the military. Professor Evelyn G. Etheridge of Paine College and the founder of the ensemble was happy to take him under her wing and give him a chance to perform.
Louie Love, the actor portrayed the character Turnbo in the show, met Starr when they did a production of “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
“He came to me one day backstage and said he liked my work and we’re going to work together,” Love said. “The man is definitely a man of his word because he’s been keeping me busy ever since.”
For the cast and crew, one of the biggest honors is getting to perform a play written by Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson. The New York Times described the playwright as “theater’s poet of Black America.”
“August Wilson is sometimes called our Shakespeare,” Starr said, “He really told stories that reflected us in the way we truly live and in the language we could relate to as well.”
Love agreed with this sentiment. “August is very honest about our community, whether he’s describing something we’re great at or something we’re poor at. My character in particular wouldn’t be considered a pillar of the community. But at the same time, he’s a part of it, for better or for worse. That kind of honesty is something that helps bring communities together.”
The production created a lively environment as audience members audibly reacted to plot points in the show, often gasping, laughing or muttering in response to the characters’ situations.. Audience members were also sold concessions such as chips, dip and soda by Girl Scout Troop 12059 during intermission.
Starr’s wife, Princess Starr, who served as stage manager of the show, hopes anyone of any community will be receptive to the performance.
“Anyone who attends this production should be able to look at the characters on that stage and find somebody they relate to,” Princess Starr said. “While you’re looking at something that’s imaginary, it’s still very real.”
“People try to say ‘Black play’ or ‘white play,’ but theater is theater,” Nic Starr said. “Theater has no color. You’ll see a lot of African Americans there celebrating, saying ‘Oh, that’s my family,’ and seeing stuff they relate to. But my brothers and sisters of the Caucasian persuasion will come out and look at this play. They will get some insight they never would have had just sitting in their own world.”
“Jitney” was the fifth collaboration between the Athens’ Area Paine College Alumni Association and the Etheridge Arts Ensemble and all proceeds from the show went to Paine College and the United Negro College Fund to to provide scholarships for students at Paine.