While John Mulaney was certainly center stage for the University of Georgia’s University Union Q&A event, there was one pressing topic on students’ minds: Petunia, Mulaney’s french bulldog.
“She's always guarded things on the floor,” Mulaney said about Petunia. “If you drop like a dinner roll or literally anything, like a quarter, she'll just guard it and attack you if you try to go after it. And my feet became like dinner rolls to her eyes at some point during the quarantine.”
Since 30% of questions submitted by students to the University Union were about Petunia, event watchers were excited to see the little french bulldog make an appearance on screen, with Mulaney holding her for the camera to say hello to all the UGA fans.
“I lost my mind, I was so happy,” Natalie Rotolo, a sophomore intended entertainment media studies major, said about Petunia’s surprise appearance. “His jokes about her, I'm like I love this energy emitting from this relationship.”
Petunia aside, the Q&A touched upon various aspects of Mulaney’s life. Questions ranged from his experience with returning to Saturday Night Live and his friendship with Pete Davidson, to the people he talks about in his jokes, including his father, the one and only Chip Mulaney.
“Well, OK, there's two ways to look at that,” Mulaney said in response to a question about a joke regarding his father. “One is that he [Mulaney’s father] was being funny, which I don't think in the case of one black coffee he was, I think he was not at all concerned with the three kids in the back of the car which is, which I kind of admire about him like he really was like, I'm going to do my own thing and I'm going to do my own thing right now.”
The joke referred to a time when Mulaney and his siblings were screaming for McDonald’s during a road trip and Mulaney’s father pulled into the restaurant, only to order one black coffee.
The two moderators switched off asking Mulaney different questions, starting with questions by the University Union for about the first 30 minutes of the call and student questions during the last 30 minutes.
While there was a technical difficulty where Mulaney’s screen froze for a minute or so, the matter was quickly resolved before he proceeded to answer the rest of the questions.
“I really hope you understand how scared I was during that moment,” Mulaney said. “I was like, there's a lot of people watching and I think I’m frozen.”
Difficulties aside, Mulaney attempted to answer each question however there was a moment of distraction where the moderators both chose to eat pieces of popcorn at the same time, effectively distracting Mulaney. He proceeded to jokingly ask if they had both just taken ecstasy together, a remark that some viewers found hilarious.
“We normally see him in like a stand-up kind of setting where he has these jokes planned, so it was cool to see him be more improvisational and be funnier off the cuff too,” said Tynan Fortune, a junior graphic design major.
Despite the time for University Union and student questions, some viewers such as Morgan Combs a senior mathematics major and Jessica Jackson a third year advertising major, did wish there were more ways for them to interact with Mulaney and see more of his comedy during the event.
That being said, there were numerous comments by Jackson and individuals on Twitter thanking Mulaney for sharing his time, answering their questions and sharing Petunia.
“This was exactly what I needed right now because I've been so nervous about going back to school, and seeing so many people not wearing masks and that's been kind of hard for me because I'm getting very, very anxious about it,” said Tara MacMillan, a graduate student in accounting. “So this was a really, really nice break, and a nice breather to just focus on something that makes me really happy.”
