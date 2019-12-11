It’s officially the holiday season, and there’s no better way to kick off all of your festivities than to start listening to your favorite holiday classics. But, do you ever find yourself getting tired of listening to the same selection of holiday tunes every year?
Looking to update your Christmas playlist? The Red & Black has compiled a list of original Christmas original songs and covers from recent years that will get you hyped for the holidays.
‘Like It’s Christmas’ — Jonas Brothers
It’s no secret that the Jonas Brothers made a huge comeback this past year with the successful release of their album “Happiness Begins.” Surprisingly, the group decided to gift us with an additional single that makes us feel all the butterflies of a holiday romance. You can’t help but smile when hearing this playful holiday track.
‘Christmas Tree Farm’ — Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is another artist who had plenty of success this past year. Her album, Lover, had fans dying for more music and Swift delivered. She released her new holiday song, ‘Christmas Tree Farm,” along with a nostalgic music video full of at-home footage from her childhood. This heartwarming track will you give you all the homey and cozy feels when spending the holidays with your loved ones this year.
‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ — John Legend feat. Kelly Clarkson
“Baby It’s Cold Outside” is a cover that appears on John Legend’s holiday album, A Legendary Christmas.This is undoubtedly a Christmas classic, and Legend, with the help of Kelly Clarkson, has created a new version of track with some updated lyrics to modernize the traditional holiday duet.
'Make it to Christmas’ — Alessia Cara
Alessia Cara brings a more somber take on holiday romance as she sings about a struggling relationship that she hopes will make it through the holiday season. Cara sings,”This time of year is precious/ Please, can we make it to Christmas?” Although the track might make you shed a tear, it will undoubtedly have you dancing with its upbeat tempo.
‘Christmas in New York’ — Lea Michele
Lea Michele pays tribute to her magical hometown of New York City in her song “Christmas in New York,” from her new Christmas album “Christmas in the City.” When listening to this track, you’ll feel like you’re walking the streets of New York, taking in all of its most notable holiday elements like Macy’s window displays and extravagant street decor.
‘Glittery’ — Kacey Musgraves feat. Troye Sivan
From her new album “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,” Kacey Musgraves teams up with artist Troye Sivan for this heartfelt holiday ballad. The pair sings about how their lover makes them experience the foreign feeling of “glittery,” comparing themselves to a star-lit Christmas tree. This is a perfect track to crank up as you participate in holiday activities with your special someone.
‘All I Want (For Christmas)’ — Liam Payne
Despite the similarity in titles, Liam Payne’s soulful ballad “All I want for Christmas,” contrasts with Mariah Carey’s upbeat holiday classic. The former member of One Direction sings about struggling to let go of a relationship after reflecting on all the obstacles throughout the year. If you’re in the mood for a good cry over the holidays, this is the track for you.
‘Cozy Little Christmas’ — Katy Perry
Initially an Amazon original, Katy Perry’s “Cozy Little Christmas” was released last year exclusively for Amazon Music. The song has finally been released to the rest of the public with Perry’s music video for the track this holiday season. In this upbeat and catchy tune, Perry sing about how she doesn’t need any material items for Christmas. All she needs is the priceless feeling she gets when she’s with her special someone.
‘Santa Tell Me’ — Ariana Grande
Although this track was released in 2013, it’s still a pop-infused Christmas jam that will get you out of your seat this Christmas season. Off of her popular Christmas EP entitled “Christmas Kisses,” “Santa Tell Me” has continued to be a yearly hit when Christmas rolls around. Update your holiday playlist with this seasonal bop.
‘Winter Wonderland/ Don’t Worry Be Happy’ — Pentatonix feat. Tori Kelly
Acapella group Pentatonix released this festive and unique mashup on its 2014 album, “That’s Christmas to Me.” With the help from artist Tori Kelly, Pentatonix produces the perfect, feel-good track bring a smile to your face this Christmas season.
