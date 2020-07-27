AthFest Music & Arts Festival took over downtown Athens every June for 23 years. For the first time in AthFest history, AthFest weekend — which was supposed to be June 25-28 — was void of the music, food and fundraising that had become an annual tradition in Athens due to COVID-19.

On today’s episode, culture editor Anna Thomas speaks with four people involved with the annual AthFest festival.

Click the link below to listen, or hear us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!