The smell of barbecue fills the air as little kids scream in delight, splashing down a waterslide and groups of people sit on lawn chairs chatting at the Rolling Ridge neighborhood.
The fifth annual “19th is the new 4th” Juneteenth family celebration, held on June 17, was filled with food, activities, music and community. Carnival rides were set up on one side of the lawn along with a bounce house and water slide. On the other side were vendors, food tents and community organizations such as the ACCGov Inclusion Office and the Human Relations Commission.
Broderick Flanigan, an Athens-based visual artist and an organizer of the event, emphasized the importance of having this event within the community as they are often overlooked due to the “negative connotation or history.”
“There’s so much rich culture and people here,” Flanigan said. “People that help each other and support each other.”
Community groups Ridge Rising, ICUC Healing Center and Family Connection-Communities in Schools of Athens partnered together to help put on the event. Flanigan also received a grant of $12,750 from the city to put toward this event with the help of the Human Relations Commission.
Before the speeches began by community leaders, Barbara Barnett, a community activist and neighborhood leader with Family Connection-Communities in Schools of Athens, performed two procedures.
The “pouring of the libations” is meant to connect oneself with an ancestor and to feel their presence by pouring a liquid as an offering to a spirit, deity, or soul of a person who is deceased. Barnett encouraged the audience to speak the name of someone close to them who had passed and then say the word “ashay,” which means “amen.” Water was then poured onto a plant.
“That plant reminds us, just as it lives our ancestors and elders continue to live in our hearts,” Barnett said.
Following this was the “elder’s permission” where Barnett called upon all members of the audience who were 65 and older to the front of the stage to ask for their permission to begin the celebration.
Education and community was at the forefront of the celebration. Dr. Freda Scott Giles, an associate professor at the University of Georgia, and Hattie Whitehead, author of “Giving Voice to Linnentown,” spoke to the crowd about the history of Juneteenth and Black Athenians.
Giles used a statue of a Sankofa bird, whose feet stay forward as its head looks back, as the anchor of her message, saying that we are in a “Sankofa moment.”
“Its feet are moving forward toward the future, but it’s taking time to look at the past so that the past can help it find the right direction to go in the future,” Giles said.
Giles also recounted the history of Juneteenth, when the slaves in Galveston, Texas were freed by General Gordon Granger in 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Many kids were sitting in front of the stage listening to the program, something many community members felt was the most important part of having a Juneteenth celebration.
Bonita Davenport, a voice of the Rolling Ridge Community Initiative and an organizer of the event, said the initiative is “always focused on the children and being able to bring a youth center for this area.”
“We want to start at the ground roots and show them what we do from the inside out,” Davenport said. “They can see that leadership within our communities so that they can take that torch when they’re of age.”
Whitehead was the last speaker, explaining the background of Linnentown and some recent initiatives the city has taken to amend its past, such as Mayor Kelly Girtz apologizing for Linnentown and assembling the Justice and Memory Project. Whitehead also announced the Mayor and Commission had recently approved $500,000 toward building a Black history museum.
Whitehead pointed out Dexter Fisher, the recently appointed District 5 commissioner, encouraging the crowd to get in contact with Fisher with their needs only after “coming together as a community” and “doing your part.”
She echoed many community leaders and members in emphasizing the importance of educating the children, saying how it all begins with the younger generation of impressionable minds and their connection to history.
“When you get disconnected from your history you start doing all kinds of things,” Whitehead said. “Well, we’re going to get them connected to this history center.”