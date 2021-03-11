For the past year, K.A. Artist Shop has been shuttered, limiting its service for local art lovers. This month, the business will open its doors for in-person shopping.
Kristen MacCarthy opened K.A. Artist Shop in 2014 after falling in love with the studio space. After starting out as a way to expand her Etsy shop, MacCarthy soon transformed the studio into what it is today — an outlet for various creative services like selling art supplies, teaching art classes and photographing and printing artists’ work.
Over the past year, MacCarthy has been offering services through curbside pickup and live streamed art classes. In December 2020, she announced that in-person shopping would be available through appointment only, limiting the store’s capacity to three shoppers at a time. As of March 12, exactly one year after shutting its doors, MacCarthy said that her store will reopen completely for in-store shopping.
“[The] first months, like for everybody, were really difficult because we didn’t know what to expect, and we closed our doors to in-store shoppers. But luckily, we had already been working for five years straight on our online store,” MacCarthy said.
The online store element allowed K.A. Artist Shop to continue selling products while expanding its curbside pickup and local delivery. However, MacCarthy said these outlets weren’t able to fill her void of interacting with customers in-person, as she said that “there’s nothing like having customers come in the store.”
As businesses continue to feel the impact of COVID-19 closures, MacCarthy said it is important to keep supporting local Athens businesses. One way she likes to do this is by supporting and advertising local artists’ work.
“When you shop locally, the money stays local. … But when you go send your money to Walmart, you know our community never sees that again,” MacCarthy said.
In an effort to continue supporting artists, MacCarthy announced that K.A. Artist Shop will be hosting a Love Share later this spring. Typically, MacCarthy hosts a Love Show, an annual gallery showcasing artists work for sale. But this year, she will hold Love Share which will involve swapping work among local artists.
In order to submit work, artists will have the chance to come into the shop and pick out a set of materials. The artists will then go home and create three pieces of art that will hang in the shop for the summer. At the end of the share, a random drawing will determine which three pieces of art each participating artist receives in the mail.
One artist who has played an integral part in K.A. Artist Shop’s reopening is René Shoemaker, a silk-painter who studied fine arts at the University of Georgia. Since the onstart of COVID-19, Shoemaker has been the first to teach K.A. Artist Shop’s in-person, private art lessons where she leads socially distanced silk-painting classes.
Shoemaker said that COVID-19 has been challenging for herself and other artists. However, with experiences like her silk-painting class and more free time to channel her creative thoughts, Shoemaker has found some silver lining in the situation.
“For me, it was the same 24 hours in a day, but it was almost as if I had found [more] time,” Shoemaker said. “Some people say when you set boundaries around a person or a situation or a question … you’re going to be able to be more creative in that space of those boundaries.”
As vaccine distribution continues, Shoemaker and MacCarthy hope a more normal year lies ahead for the Athens creative community, where art museums are open, art shops are filled with customers and artists can see their work in exhibitions once again.