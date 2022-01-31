Typically, K.A. Artist Shop hires one new employee every year, but a substantial increase in business at the start of a new semester requires the store to double its workforce during January.
The downtown Athens store has become something of a cult favorite among art students at the University of Georgia, offering an aesthetically pleasing environment and products that can’t be found anywhere else in town.
Store owner Kristen MacCarthy said the shop typically makes a third of its yearly sales during August and January, as this is the most popular time for students to order art kits tailored to their classes. To manage orders during these hectic periods, new employees are hired to work for about a month until the orders die down. They are hired with the possibility of securing a full-time position later on.
When asked about the store’s unique hiring system, MacCarthy said that the store utilized the help of Lamar Dodd School of Art students.
“I just asked a couple of my younger employees who were also students to reach out to some of their companions in the art school and just see if there's any other art students who wanted to come and work with us for a month or so,” MacCarthy said.
The employees package art kits which are then delivered straight to the classroom while also managing the steady stream of customers shopping in person. So far this year, the store has provided kits for 17 different classes. MacCarthy estimated that over 1,000 kits have been delivered. K.A. Artist Shop is recommended to students by their professors, making the store an essential part of the lives of UGA’s aspiring artists.
“We’re the only local art store so I think a lot of the teachers like to recommend us to help keep the local economy going. We pride ourselves on having good customer service and being a fun place to shop too, so it’s a win-win,” MacCarthy said.
K.A. Artist Shop has not only cultivated a symbiotic relationship with local students, but has also captured the attention of local artists. The shop has a distinguished presence in downtown Athens in part because of its “wide range of supplies,” employee Holly Hutchinson said.
“I definitely think that this is an influential shop, particularly for art students or local artists in Athens because we have most of the materials that people need … it encourages people to explore more art or get more involved in whatever art that they're doing,” Hutchinson said.
Aside from 2020 when the store closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, K.A. Artist Shop has seen seven years of exponential growth since its opening in 2014.
In Athens, local businesses generally produce $68 for every $100 spent, according to the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce website. The popularity of shopping local has given rise to niche stores that can stay afloat because the town is small enough to not create demand for more than one type of store, MacCarthy said.
“The dollars you spend at a local store stay in the community [more] than if you go to one of the bigger box stores like a Michaels or a Dick Blick in Atlanta,” MacCarthy said.
The relationship between UGA and Athens businesses is a key component in helping both the economy and the community as a whole. K.A. Artist Shop has embodied this by creating a hub for artists and students alike.
“The store has everything I need for my classes and is a place where I can feel at home,” UGA junior studio art student Annabelle Cochran said.