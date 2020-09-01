The Red & Black was invited to a virtual press conference with Katy Perry amongst many other publications run by young, college-aged adults.
Katy Perry’s newest album contains lyrics full of hope, resilience and joy, but it took one of the darkest times of her life to find the right words.
“I was very flatlined. I was clinically depressed, which was something I had never dealt with,” Katy said during a virtual roundtable to promote her new album.
“Smile,” Perry’s newest album was released on Aug. 28, following five other albums, many of which won awards and even a Super Bowl halftime show performance. The album also comes immediately after the birth of her first child.
Despite this being a “pure pop” album, Perry said many lyrics took courage to write. She mentioned the title track and easy-listener “Smile” as one she wrote after the universe served her with a piece of “humble pie.”
“I was just in this negative loop, and I had to snap out of it,” Perry said about the lyrics. “Once I figured out there was another way to look at life, I started seeing it with a different view.”
“Teary Eyes,” “Not the End of the World” and “Only Love” also talk about how difficult it is to change your perspective on life, Perry said.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Perry said there are many similarities between her mindset when writing the album and current events—every day could be one of personal distress.
“There are a lot of weird parallels now,” Perry said. “It does feel like the end of the world, and every day is different. You don’t know what the hell you’re going to wake up to.”
Perry also wrote about strong women in this album with her song “What Makes A Woman.” She said she had the title of the song before she had the lyrics and walked into the studio, wanting to write a song under its current name.
“It’s almost a trick question,” Perry said. “If you can actually answer what makes a woman and have [the answer] not continue on forever, you may not be a woman.”
She discussed how, though some may put her “in a box” by only thinking of her image from 2008-2016, she views herself as much more expansive than that.
“I have fought against being one thing for a long time,” she said. “There are a lot of layers here, and I would like to start showing off more of them.”
Since her first album under her current stage name was released in 2008, a lot of current college-aged adults remember when she released hit singles such as “I Kissed A Girl,” “Hot N Cold” and “Firework.”
As college students grow into adulthood, Perry’s growing into her own self as an adult and as a mother. Perry has a similar life path with her fans—as the audience grows with her, she grows with her audience, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.