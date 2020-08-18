Walking into Kempt Athens, customers notice racks of menswear surrounded by a brick-and-mortar aesthetic to fit the store’s cool and classic theme. Now, an art showcase from a father-son duo and family of the owners of the Milan Art Institute hangs on Kempt’s walls, showing support and collaboration between local businesses in Athens.
Kempt, a menswear apparel store in downtown Athens, is focused on “weaving remnants of its rich history, and the history of this city, into [its] design” and ensuring the clothes are not the sole reason for customers to enter the establishment, according to the store’s website.
Co-founder of the Milan Art Institute John Milan has teamed up with his 15-year-old son to create a display of contemporary artwork for Kempt. Adding to the store's cool and classic theme, Milan's artwork compliments the store's merchandise and could attract the eyes of customers.
The Milan Art Institute is an online art school for professionals and beginners to hone their skills and learn more about visual arts. The in-person school is located in Statham, Georgia.
The owners of the Milan Art Institute and Ryder Chosewood, owner of Kempt, all studied at the University of Georgia in art and fashion merchandising, but developed a partnership after Milan became a frequent shopper at Kempt and developed a friendship with Chosewood.
Milan has been a longtime customer of Kempt and came to the idea of having a showroom gallery in the store since showroom galleries are currently closed, Caroline Pagoaga, public relations intern of Kempt, said.
“By putting some pieces on display in the storefront, [Milan] saw it as a way to work with another community member and possibly persuade a different crowd to come into the store,” Pagoaga said. “The idea was a win-win for both of the business owners.”
Despite the aesthetic and decorative appeal the store has been pushing for with the art showcase, Kempt ensures the store stays safe and socially distanced by following city guidelines, only allowing 12 customers in at a time and requiring masks or facial coverings, Pagoaga said.
“A lot of businesses around Athens rely on an increase in shopping at the moment, so if we can bring more people into these small businesses safely, it would really help the community,” Pagoaga said.
Both Milan and his son have different styles of artwork currently displayed in Kempt. Milan’s art is a mix of United States history and hip-hop, while his son’s art is geared towards nature and various features of landscapes, Pagoaga said.
Kempt currently features about 20 works of art by the father-son duo throughout the store and will showcase these pieces until October. While on display, Milan’s artwork will be available for purchase by Kempt’s customer base.
John and Elli Milan, the married couple and owners of Milan Art Institute, have sold their artwork throughout the United States and Europe and can be found in private collections around the world. The two “leave their artistic mark, while creating a mural for the community,” they said on their website.
While teaching art students and their family skills and techniques of visual arts, the couple intends to leave their “artistic mark” around the world and former college town, as they are currently doing in Kempt during a trying time for small businesses.
