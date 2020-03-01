Although Athens is not necessarily known for its progressive jazz, the genre still creeps into the city. On Saturday, Feb. 29, guests gathered in Hendershot’s with coffee and beer in their hands to hear jazz bands Kenosha Kid, Shane Parish and Ghost Trees perform.
Kenosha Kid returned to their original town of Athens, while Shane Parish and Ghost Trees traveled from North Carolina. All three acts brought a distinct, unique, jazz-meets-college-radio style of music to an amused audience.
Fully seated rows of chairs lined up in front of the stage while attendees of all ages enjoyed drinks and food at the surrounding tables. Heads bopped throughout the crowd as they watched skillful players from each act perform fast-paced and chilling songs.
The show began with a set from Ghost Trees. From the very first note, the sound was lively and energetic. The loud drum accompanied by various runs played by Brent Bagwell on the tenor saxophone caught the audience off guard.
The duo also performed songs that began with slow-paced intros and escalated into cacophonous madness — to the point where the saxophonist’s fingers were running up and down with him rarely taking a breath and the drummer energetically banging on each drum.
To continue the act, songs were performed with quiet decrescendos that silenced the whole venue. It gave off the energy that felt as if the audience was a part of a mysterious black and white television show.
During the breaks between performances, listeners strolled around the room, saying hello to each other and discussing the show. An atmosphere previously filled with a rich saxophone and loud drum was replaced with laughter, chatter and excitement.
The Shane Parish duo performed after Ghost Trees. They showcased their range of talent by playing harmonica and guitar at the same time then switching over to singing and playing. Parish was also accompanied by a drummer who held the varying tempos and styles from him to unexpectedly change up.
Their sounds would mostly be slow and vary between the same three notes, but had sudden drops with key changes and fast, upbeat tempos.
The duo’s song “Exit Strategy” featured a conversation taking place during a relationship with a play on words. It changed so many times it almost sounded like two different songs within one. Through the melodies and various lyrics, the song was a journey of finding self-worth and moving on from a toxic relationship despite the battles.
To finish the show, Kenosha Kid took the stage to perform songs from their record “Missing Pieces.” Their intent was to connect with the audience while telling a story through the music.
“I love being able to talk to and meet everyone here. You should get to know all of these people, they’re weird just like us,” bandleader Dan Nettles said.
Many chords clashed together for a sound that was unpredictable but still hit the ear right. It felt as though the songs were telling a story, rising and falling as though tension would and the plot thickening.
