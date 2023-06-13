A crowd formed inside the University of Georgia Bookstore hours before a scheduled book signing with UGA Football head coach Kirby Smart who co-authored the new book “How 'Bout Them Dawgs!” alongside UGA legend and Georgia Hall of Famer, Loran Smith.
The book is described as a behind the scenes look at the Bulldog’s win in the 2021 National Championship.
Decked out in UGA apparel, the excitement amongst the kids and adults alike awaiting Smart and Smith’s arrival was palpable. Silver Dawg, Chuck Terry was among the anxious crowd.
Silver Dawgs is a hospitality group at UGA designated to make people feel welcome at athletic events. Terry described himself as “unusual” because, although he did not attend UGA, he became a Silver Dawg in 2018 and has been a Silver Dawg ever since.
Terry is receiving a copy of the book as a gift for Father’s Day.
“My friend and I went to all 15 games last year, including the National Championship. This is about the Dawgs and this is a memorable part of stuff,” Terry said. “How many times do you get to go to an undefeated season with 15 games?”
UGA alumna Carol Freeman graduated in 1962 and was one of the first in line.
“We came to get some books and get them autographed by Kirby and by Loran [Smith],” Freeman said. “Loran [Smith] is a friend of mine from when I was in school. I introduced him to his wife.”
Freeman feels fondly about her time at UGA with Smith.
“My gosh, I might cry. I love it so much. I love football, and I loved when I was a student here,” Freeman said.
Terry believes that the book signing is a special opportunity for Smart and the community to interact.
“I think he's a first rate coach and a first rate person. And, you know, I think he's taking some of his very valuable time to extend to the community,” Terry said.
After waiting in line, fans were able to have their copies signed by Smart and Smith. The event rolled to a close, and freshly signed copies of “How 'Bout Them Dawgs!” left in the clutches of smiling attendees.