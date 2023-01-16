On one evening last summer, Dan Horowitz found himself in the middle of rural Tennessee where his band was hired to play a wedding.
Just like every good Jewish wedding, this one featured a Freylekh set, a nonstop song and dance break that usually lasts about 20 minutes. But unlike most other good Jewish weddings, this set lasted well over an hour.
“It was insane. I was sweating so hard I couldn’t see,” Horowitz said.
He was well beyond exhausted and thought he may fall over at any moment. He looked up from his upright bass with squinted eyes, trying to divert the flow of sweat, and gazed out at the sea of Orthodox Jewish wedding guests, all dancing in front of the band.
He was captivated by a group of men dancing together, seemingly having the time of their lives. One man did the worm on the floor while the others leaped and somersaulted over each other.
“I feel like there's a lot of rules in Jewish life, and when you are given license to just go nuts, boy, those people really know how to do it,” Horowitz said. “It made me proud to be in a band like this, that feeds that kind of fire. It's a rare thing to see something like that, and man, it just made me so happy.”
These are the moments a klezmer lives for.
Klezmer is a Yiddish word that translates literally to musical instruments. The meaning evolved to describe a musician who plays Eastern European and Jewish music but has been adopted by popular culture as a name for the traditional musical genre.
Horowitz grew up in a Jewish household and listened to klezmer music on his father’s record player often. It was a ubiquitous part of his upbringing, and he slowly fell in love with the style.
He learned to play guitar at a young age and began playing in bands. After he moved to Athens in the 1980s, following a former bandmate and cheap rent, Horowitz worked his way up. Eventually, he toured with Athens royalty R.E.M. as the bassist of Five Eight, a local rock band.
But in 2007, when Horowitz was planning his own wedding, he noticed a gap in the seemingly broad music scene– there was no klezmer band in Athens.
“We had to import a klezmer band from Atlanta,” Horowitz said. “I was like, ‘Well, this is lame.’ I mean, Athens is a music town, we should have our own klezmer band.”
Horowitz wanted to take matters into his own hands and form a band himself, but he had never played klezmer. He sat down with his friend Daniel Promislow, and the duo taught themselves the style, writing words and melodies based on what they heard throughout their childhoods.
Slowly but surely, the duo grew, capping at nine members strong. The group took the name Klezmer Local 42, born from a daydream Horowitz had of how great a union of klezmers would be, imagining the band as the local chapter.
“When I say Klezmer Local 42, I'm using it almost in the old sense. Like we are klezmers, we play music, this is our union,” Horowitz said.
Since the band’s formation, members have come and gone, including co-founder Promislow who has since moved to Seattle. Most of the core members still remain, and the band is continuing its mission to share klezmer music with the community.
Many of the band members are not Jewish, including violinist and vocalist Adam Poulin. Poulin joined the group shortly after moving to Athens and didn’t have much familiarity with the musical style.
“You know I just moved to town, it’s live music, and I’m trying to get a career in this, so I was like ‘hell yeah, absolutely, I love klezmer,’” Poulin said. “And then I went home and sat on Google for about an hour figuring out what it was. Turns out I still loved klezmer.”
His origin story is not an unfamiliar one in the band. Many members played klezmer for the first time when they joined the group. But each has formed a unique connection with the music and loves sharing it with the community.
For Horowitz, performing with Klezmer Local 42 is special not only because he created it, but because of how it keeps him connected to his Jewish heritage.
The metaphor within the complexity of klezmer is what continues to draw him to it. The rhythmic tensions and sense of mourning hidden inside the fast-paced melodies remind him of his roots and the experience of being Jewish.
“Klezmer is a very Jewish, Judeo-centric form of music, and I think that the Jewish soul, which is, to me, complicated and quite emotional, is well reflected in this music,” Horowitz said.
Horowitz said that he connects with the audience at nearly every show, and loves to share a piece of himself through the music and see how the crowd reacts.
The town that once lacked a klezmer band has fully embraced it. Joe Ellison, the band’s drummer, said that klezmer music moves people, and it evokes an urge to dance, even in those who would not normally hit the floor.
“Their first reaction is either tapping their toes or getting up and dancing. It’s definitely party music,” Ellison said.
Horowitz hopes more people will come and experience a klezmer show in Athens. In the many years that the band has performed together, Horowitz said he has not come across many unhappy customers.
“I tell everyone that they love klezmer, whether they know it or not, and have not been wrong,” Horowitz said. “I think it makes them happy. I mean, I've never heard anybody say, ‘that's not my thing’... but I do think that even for the very uninitiated, they like it a lot because it’s just naturally good music.”