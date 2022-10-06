Knock, knock: Athens-area Jehovah’s Witnesses return to in-person ministry

Chris and Ja’Nina Hamilton approached their fourth home of the morning and thrummed their knuckles on the front door. The day was off to a slow start, with a string of barking dogs, curt dismissals and straight up silence.
The fifth door was different.
The couple stood on the porch, patiently waiting for someone to answer. A homeowner emerged, greeting them kindly. Ja’Nina Hamilton was ready to ask her opening question.
“Do you think it is possible to enjoy life forever?”
After two and a half years, the public ministers of the Jehovah’s Witnesses are back, knocking on doors across Athens and surrounding communities.
For the past 30 months, the religious organization has been at a standstill. Since their founding in the late 1800s, little has stopped the Jehovah’s Witnesses from going door to door, until COVID-19 shutdowns started in March 2020. Leaders were concerned for the health and safety of the public ministers and the people they visited, and it became clear that their ministry practices would have to change.
A unique subgroup
The Jehovah’s Witnesses were founded out of the Adventist movement of the 1800s, and have evolved into a unique religion with an emphasis on Bible study, prayer and public ministry.
The group identifies itself as Christian, but many Christian groups do not see it as such because of the witnesses’ belief in one God, not the holy trinity.
The organization believes in Jesus and bases many of its core beliefs on following his teachings. It believes that Jesus went out into his community, going from door to door, spreading his message. Jehovah’s Witnesses do the same and have gained worldwide notoriety for their outreach practices.
“If you think back over the last 200 years, that’s through different situations economically, politically, two world wars, global unrest and now finally, after all those things, we come to COVID-19. And that’s when Jehovah’s Witnesses realized we had to have a different response. It demanded a new response,” said Matthew Oleman, a national spokesperson for the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Oleman said across the country, public ministers transitioned from in-person ministry techniques they were accustomed to, like visiting neighbors and setting up carts of religious literature in high-traffic areas, and traded them in for ones that could be accomplished without leaving home.
Members of Kingdom Halls, places of worship for Jehovah’s Witnesses, around Athens were no different. When they got word that in-person operations would be suspended, they sprang into action, transitioning to Zoom meetings and establishing phone and letter-writing campaigns to keep in touch with their neighbors.
“The phone calls are really fun, because they simulate being at the door. Really, the only difference is when someone doesn’t want to talk to you, they just hang up. You can’t try to continue the conversation, you can’t see their facial expression, you can’t see if they’re busy. That’s the biggest challenge,” Ja’Nina Hamilton said.
Back in the field
After months working in front of computers and stuffing envelopes, many members were anxious to return to in-person ministry. When the Hamiltons got the news that door-to-door ministry would return on Sept. 1, they were ecstatic.
The couple have both been visiting homes in Jefferson, Georgia, since before they can remember, accompanying their parents on ministry trips. They met through the religious organization when they were in their teens, and door-knocking is something they enjoy doing together.
The percentage of success changes from day to day, but Ja’Nina Hamilton said that it is all part of the job, and she tries to not let the rejection public ministers often face get her down. She said the support she receives from her faith community helps her stay motivated.
Chris Hamilton tries to remind himself that the success rate is never one hundred percent, but keeps a positive attitude when approaching a new home.
“For every no, there’s someone that’s giving a yes,” Chris Hamilton said. “It’s fun. I mean, we have been doing this pretty much our entire lives.”
The Hamiltons’ conversation with the homeowner lasted for 10 minutes. They did not convert him, but that was not necessarily the goal to begin with. They had a meaningful conversation with a new neighbor, discovered they had mutual friends and they felt they had succeeded in their mission.
Carting around town
Along with the return of door-to-door visits, public ministers also returned to their posts around Athens in September to do what the organization refers to as “cart witnessing.”
Altanette and Anthony Carroll set up near the University of Georgia’s Arch, equipped with a cart full of booklets and information about their religion. The Carrolls are prepared to discuss with passersby, but only if they are approached first.
“We try not to interact unless they want us to,” Anthony Carroll said. “We try to … just kind of stay invisible.”
The public ministers act as the guardian of the cart, answering questions whenever asked, but they do not actively solicit.
The carts are usually manned by two-person teams, organized into shifts of about two hours. Anthony and Altanette Carroll both work full time in different roles for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but use their free time to minister through cart witnessing and going door to door in Winterville, Georgia.
The Carrolls have both been witnesses for decades, and said that their beliefs have helped them appreciate and love others. They now want to tell people about what they believe.
“[We] want to share it,” Altanette Carroll said. “We want you to understand it.”
A labor of love
For both the Hamiltons and the Carrolls, the main motivation for their public ministry is simple — peace.
“Everyone is going for peace now, and our contribution to that, it’s just to show how the Bible can help everyone experience peace on earth,” Chris Hamilton said. “We like to have conversations about that, and if anybody is open to it, we’re open to that peaceful conversation.”
Oleman said that for many Jehovah’s Witnesses, public ministry is their bread and butter. He said that many witnesses have received warm welcomes upon their return.
“We’ve been such a ubiquitous part of community activity, and not seeing us, people really noticed,” Oleman said. “And that makes us feel really good. And that just makes us more eager to get out there and talk to people.”
During the pandemic, the organization saw that virtual and at-home means of communication were effective, but in the end, decided that nothing could beat the original method of getting out and speaking with people face-to-face.
“At the end of the day, going door to door is what we do,” Oleman said. “Finally, we’re able to get back to doing what we do, what we like to do, because we like to interact with our neighbors. So we found the virtual time period successful, but we’re so ecstatic to be back doing what we really love — person-to-person.”