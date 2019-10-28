As Halloween quickly approaches and so does fall break, you may find yourself lacking plans for the holiday. Whether it’s a scary ghost tour or a petting zoo, there are numerous events happening for all ages. So if you’re a little too old for trick-or-treating but just want to enjoy some spooky activities, here are some other activities you can take part in to end your Halloween season.
Athens Eerie Evenings Tour
When: Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Athens Welcome Center, 280 E. Dougherty St.
Price: $15
The Athens Welcome Center is hosting a spooky walk through downtown Athens and the University of Georgia’s North Campus. The walk will tell about the history and scary stories which took place right below attendees’ feet.
This year, the Welcome Center has revamped the show with all-new stories so previous attendees can experience fear in ways it hasn’t before. The event lasts for approximately an hour and 15 minutes and the running of the tours end on Halloween night.
Dawgs After Dark: Halloween
When: Oct. 31
Where: Tate Student Center
Price: Free for fees-paid UGA students; $5 general admission
University Union is hosting its Halloween themed Dawgs After Dark, an event which provides activities for students typically on Friday nights and weekends. This year, attendees can eat Zombie Coffee & Donuts, get a free T-shirt, decorate pumpkins and watch the Stephen King film, “IT.”
Halloween Havoc
When: Oct. 29, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: UGA Livestock Arena, 2600 S. Milledge Ave.
Price: $8-$10
For a more kid-friendly and less scary event, the UGA Cattlemen’s Association will be hosting its annual Halloween Havoc. It has typical Halloween activities, such as trick-or-treating, bouncy houses, arts & crafts and various carnival games to learn about the agriculture industry. Meanwhile, there will also be pony rides and you might even be able to see the famous UGA mascot, Hairy Dawg.
Zombie Farms
When: Every Friday and Saturday until Nov. 2
Where: 568 Smithonia Rd., Winterville, Georgia
Price: $20-25
Although this may not be taking place on the night of Halloween, Zombie Farms haunted trail will be available the weekend before or even after Halloween if you are not ready for it to be over yet. This year’s haunted trail theme will be exploring the “Witch of Winterville” and finding out more about its history and understand the haunted threats that reside. For those who are curious about the supernatural side of Athens, this haunted attraction’s purpose is to provide that for them.
HalloWISHES
When: Oct. 29
Where: Live Wire Athens
Price: $10-$12
UGA Wishmakers on Campus will be hosting HalloWishes at LiveWire Athens with various games, music, food and prizes.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation which grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions. This foundation and organization changes the lives of the children served and provides enjoyable activities to promote donations and awareness.
