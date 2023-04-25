On April 24, the Tate Student Center lawn came alive as a dance floor as students learned bachata, merengue and salsa on their way to class. Students from the Spanish 4080 class, Diversity through Dance, hosted the Latin dance fair to earn extra credit and spread knowledge about Latin cultures.
Under a bright, sunny sky, students covered the lawn with Latin music in the air. Some dancers were learning the basic footwork and movements while others started incorporating turns. Even the class professor, Faud Elhage, supported the students in the lessons and joined in on the dancing.
“The idea is to have my students experience [this] not only as students but also as teachers, instructors and also as performers,” Elhage said. “And experience diversity.”
Three poster boards on display at the fair dived into the history of the Latin dances. The class also provided fact sheets about the origin, music, wardrobe and history of each dance that the students had created for the event.
“[These dances] have elements of Latino culture, Caribbean culture, African culture... sort of a combination of those factors,” Rowan Wiley said, a senior studying data science and Spanish.
Participants could earn a certificate by learning basic steps and facts about the dances. Sophomore management information systems major Isabelle Jordan learned all three dances.
“I'm not really a good dancer. But this was a cool way to get people learning and moving and it's really fun,” Jordan said.
Students were engaging with the public and encouraged participants as they tried each dance.
“I know a little bit about bachata and salsa music-wise,” junior biology major Yondi Wondimu said. “But I've never really learned how to dance. So I learned a lot.”
For the grand finale, the Spanish students ended the event with a flash mob. Despite technical difficulties with the music, they persevered and showed their proficiency in the bachata.
On Wednesday, April 26, Elhage’s students will perform again at the Milonga Tropical event at Hotel Indigo. The free community event will include live performances, tango lessons and a dance party.