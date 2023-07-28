LatinxFest, a day of celebration that highlights Latinx culture, returns for its 14th year on July 29. The festival is taking place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Athens on Washington Street between the streets of Pulaski and Lumpkin.
Established in 2010 by Beto Mendoza of Dignidad Inmigrante En Athens, LatinxFest is an annual celebration of the Latinx community that aims to help the Athens community witness the cultural contributions that the Latinx community offers.
The “x” in the title has since been added since its founding to represent the inclusivity in the Latino community.
“[I am most looking forward to] creating a space where the Latinx community sees themselves,” Mendoza said. “If any Latinx person walks into the festival, that person will feel welcome and feel like ‘this is home.’”
The 2023 LatinxFest was planned and organized by the Dignidad Inmigrante En Athens, a local organization that advocates for immigrant rights in Athens, and the Pinewoods Community, the University of Georgia’s ethnobotanical garden with a mobile home neighborhood and education center.
The festival is being held in July instead September, which is Hispanic Heritage Month. This is to prevent cancellations that have occurred in the past due to COVID19, according to Angel Torres, a coordinator from Dignidad Immigrante En Athens.
“We want everybody to show up and we have a full crowd,” Torres said. “People that don’t know what we do, they can learn and see how all Latinos can help each other.”
There is going to be dancers, musicians, artists and food representing various countries in attendance, including Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia and more.
“I hope we can create a space where [people] can find elements of the Latinx culture, so they don’t have to travel to Peru or Colombia or Brazil,” Mendoza said.
The festival also has a packed line-up of musical performances, including the Clarke Central Honors Chamber Strings, La Suegra, Starsight Band and more. The full lineup with times is posted on latinxfestath.com.
LatinxFest is presenting a new aspect to their festival: an art gallery. The gallery is going to be held in Creature Comforts on West Hancock Avenue from 1 to 8 p.m. Juancho Cano, a Colombian artist, created the stage art for the festival and is curating the exposition.
“We are going to have pottery, paints and jewelry,” Torres said.
From 2 to 3 p.m., a video exposition of “Carnaval de Negros y Blancos en Pasto Nariño Colombia” is taking place. Following the video from 4 to 5 p.m., urban music is going to be performed by artists such as Domino787, Luigi the Future, Chikki Flow and more.