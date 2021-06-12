Walking into Let It Be Yoga, a donation-based yoga studio in Watkinsville, Georgia, is a bit like entering another world. Nestled in a forest off the side of the road, it has an eclectic and natural atmosphere. The neon sign on the wooden cabin, lovingly referred to as the “wonderbarn,” welcomes local residents into the cozy studio providing affordable yoga to all ages from around the community.
Let It Be strives to make yoga accessible to everyone in the surrounding areas by teaching everything from mindfulness practices to breathing techniques on a very flexible schedule.
Chanda Ross, teacher and founder of Let It Be, began practicing yoga in 2007. However, she said when she started she never would have expected to someday be the owner of her own yoga studio.
By 2012, she was an avid practitioner and had completed her first 200 hour training, qualifying her to become a yoga instructor. After working for years in a long term acute care setting where she lost many patients, Ross felt burnt out and ready for something new.
Let It Be Yoga became her answer for preventative healthcare — a means of keeping oneself healthy and balanced to prevent future health problems. Her experience as a speech therapist gave her a natural intuition for teaching classes, and from there Let It Be Yoga and its donation-based philosophy blossomed.
Let It Be Yoga operates on a donation-based model. Let It Be does not make a profit. The teachers teach on a volunteer basis, and Ross’ primary job allows her to run a studio where the donations are just enough to cover the cost of rent for the wonderbarn.
As a working mother, Ross understands the stress behind purchasing yoga packages that inevitably go to waste due to a busy schedule. Ideally, Ross wants yoga to be open for everyone without the stress of commitment.
“I think [yoga] should be affordable because, to me, the value of yoga in helping us destress and stay healthy is huge. Healthy practices should be accessible,” Ross said.
After landing on the donation-based model, Ross’ next step was finding the perfect location. Originally a yarn barn, Ross began renting the top floor of the wonderbarn from a couple that lives on the property. As her practice grew, the studio followed suit until it became what it is today: a cozy space full of yoga blocks and wall to wall local art in the form of marionette faces, woven rugs and paintings.
“I want Let It Be to be a really nice sacred space where people can come in and shed their stressors in life for just an hour or so, and I feel like it’s really needed,” Ross said. “I don’t need it to make money for me.”
Jana Colclough instructs one to two gentle yoga classes a week at Let It Be. After hearing about Let It Be Yoga from its former sister studio Rubber Soul, Colclough fell in love with the studio and its inviting and inclusive feel. The notion of volunteer teachers appealed to her the most.
“I enjoyed the classes at Let It Be and I liked that all teachers are volunteers. I think that’s the heart of what yoga means to me,” Colclough said.
For Ross, one of the best things about yoga is how it teaches people to manage stress. People can learn to calm their anxieties on the mat, Ross said, and learn to improve their responses to the world in their everyday lives. This idea is especially important for stressed college students.
“You learn tools that you can employ before an exam, like sitting in a yogi squat, hands to heart center, is nice and grounding. A mindfulness practice helps us learn how to push [stressors] aside and stay focused,” Ross said.
She suggests that college students give yoga a try, explaining that it can help mitigate the stressfulness of college life, from exams to roommate issues.
“What makes Let It Be shine is the minute you walk through the doors, there’s an immediate release and a peacefulness that comes from the great energy of how the building is, how the people are, and I think it’s because you can just come for free if you need to,” Ross said.