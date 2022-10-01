In late October, weeks of casting calls, auditions, rehearsals and late nights will culminate in the opening of “The Rocky Horror Show.” Hosted by the University Union Student Programming Board, the shows on Oct. 20-23 are set to be nights of eclectic fashion, catchy songs and colorful humor.
The 1975 cult-classic musical comedy follows Brad Majors and Janet Weiss, an innocent couple who happen to have a flat tire on a stormy night. They stumble upon the otherworldly mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, where they are in for an unusual experience.
Caroline Cooper, the vice president of film for the University Union, explains how the rendition will take place by the traditional Rocky Horror means of shadow acting.
“The movie plays on the screen in the background and the actors mimic the exact movements,” Cooper said. The University Union has been using the shadow acting method since 2014, taking inspiration from the popular live shows that appear every October in Atlanta. This presentation method allows for an interactive audience and brings people back every year.
“This is something that students won’t see at a lot of other places… it takes a lot of people out of their comfort zones, it pushes the boundary,” Cooper said.
Ava Watson and Emory Gillet will play the lead roles of Brad and Janet. Morphing into each of these characters has been a fun experience for both Watson and Gillet.
“We are in almost every scene and we’re always standing next to each other. [Watson’s] energy and acting makes it really easy to bounce off of,” Gillet said.
Brad was originally played by male actor Barry Bostwick in the film.
“I went in wanting to challenge myself because I’m a very feminine person,” Watson said.
Although “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is not for a craven audience who may be scared to push themselves out of their comfort zones, it is something most audiences enjoy. The wildly popular movie has been making people laugh and sing for 47 years.
“You have to go into it prepared. It's good because it's kind of bad,” Cooper said.
“Anyone can enjoy it. There’s a lot of representation — people can come in from any background… it's very open… you can just let your freak flag fly,” Watson said.
Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 10 and will cost $5 for students and $7 for regular admission.