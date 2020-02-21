Local musicians will perform cover songs by female and non-binary artists to benefit Girls Rock Athens at Little King’s Shuffle Club on Feb. 21 and 22.
The fundraiser, which has occurred every year for at least five years, is part of a three-day festival that began on Thursday. Each day has a different lineup featuring a variety of artists from folk to rock, said Weishaupt.
Girls Rock Athens is a nonprofit organization using music education to promote self-empowerment in young girls and gender-expansive youth, according to its website.
Jenn Weishaupt, the executive director of Girls Rock Athens, said learning an instrument for the first time helps to build resilience and self-confidence in children. During the weeklong camp, the kids form their own band, write a song and perform it for the Athens community.
Cover bands such as It’s Not Britney Bitch and Sewer Eilish will perform songs by the artists their bands were named after — Britney Spears and Billie Eilish, respectively, but part of the fun is not knowing which artist a certain group will cover or how they’re going to perform the song, said Girls Rock Athens event director Tamara Neff.
The shows will also feature musicians from outside of Athens, like Emily Backus of Atlanta as well as a different DJ every night. Neff, who performs under the DJ Hermosa moniker, will perform on Friday.
Weishaupt said the festival was originally called “Boys Who Rock for Girls,” but was changed to Let’s Rock Athens in order to appear more inclusive.
“Our original idea was for men to leverage their privilege to raise money but we wanted to make sure everybody felt like they could be involved,” Weishaupt said.
The Thursday night show was organized by Girls Rock Athens interns Samantha Cruzado and Khaira Brinson, both students in the music business certificate program at the University of Georgia. Cruzado said there was a “big push” to increase college student involvement for the 2020 festival.
By hosting Thursday’s portion of the event at Caledonia Lounge and showcasing mostly college students, the organization hopes to gain more volunteer interest from UGA students.
Among the student artists performing on Thursday are UGA students Megan Moroney, Jada Wynter and Cannon Rogers of CannonandtheBoxes.
“It’s important to recognize the influence that women and non-binary artists have on all artists and I think it’s nice to see some of our local bands get into their heads about which artists have influenced them,” Weishaupt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.