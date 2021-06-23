In celebration of Pride Month and the sixth anniversary of the nationwide legalization of same-sex marriage, a micro-wedding event will be held at the Wall & Broad event venue on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Couples who wish to be married are required to make reservations at the LGBT Wedding Officiant website. Upon a payment of $250 and proof of a signed marriage license, couples will be provided with a small ceremony accompanied with champagne, professional photos and a personal wedding cake.
“It occurred to me, ‘Oh my gosh, I haven’t seen anyone do an LGBTQ micro-wedding. This would be great for Pride Month,’” officiant and organizer Valarie Manning said. “[The anniversary] happened to fall on a Saturday this year. So everything just came together like puzzle pieces.”
Manning plans to marry couples every 15 minutes through civil or nondenominational ceremonies, with hopes to marry up to 16 partners.
“We’re really excited,” Manning said. “I want these couples to know that they have a place to go to for an officiant where there's no question about the love and support that they're going to receive from us.”
Couples will be allowed four guests and are invited to stay for the succeeding ceremonies.
The venue will be set up as it would be for a traditional wedding, Manning said. With the help of the Wall & Broad team, the ceremonies will take place in a large, loft-style room adorned with a floral archway and aisle with regular wedding-style seating.
“It feels really great to do this event,” said co-owner of Wall & Broad Hannah Chandler. “I'm a gay woman, so it's very exciting to be able to do an event geared towards LGBTQ people — especially during Pride Month.”
Hoping the event will leave a lasting impact on the LGBTQ community in Athens, Chandler said she would love to host more micro-wedding events at Wall & Broad in the future.
“I hope that this can bring a little more attention to the venue as a wedding option for LGBTQ people in the future, because I feel like there aren't a ton of options for that community,” Chandler said.