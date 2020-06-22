June is Pride Month, which celebrates the contributions of LGBTQ+ people and the anniversary of the Stonewall riots. These riots began the modern gay rights movement, occurring for days after police raided a popular New York gay club.
With organizations canceling events due to COVID-19, there are fewer in-person opportunities to celebrate Pride this year. The Red & Black compiled a list of eight movies and series with queer themes to help you celebrate.
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
Taking place in 1770 France, a painter is commissioned to paint Héloïse as a gift to her fiancée. The catch: Héloïse refuses to pose for a portrait, and Marianne must paint her secretly. Posing as her companion for walks, Marianne and Héloïse begin to have a relationship that becomes much more serious.
You can stream this film on Hulu or watch it on-demand on Amazon for $2.99.
Paris is Burning (1990)
If you’ve ever heard the term “realness,” you can thank the 1980’s New York drag culture. “Paris is Burning” is a documentary which explores the ballroom culture of drag queens, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in New York City and their “house” culture. Groups from different houses compete in extravagant balls to celebrate fashion and their identities. This film touches on racism, poverty and the violence members of the LGBTQ+ community face.
“Paris is Burning” can be streamed on YouTube.
Pose (2019)
“Pose” is a modern re-telling of the ballroom culture found in “Paris is Burning.” Its two seasons on Netflix follow a ballroom “house” in the late 1980s to early 1990s through their competitions, their lives in New York and their struggles with HIV and AIDS as the disease and infection wreaks havoc on Black LGBTQ+ communities.
Two seasons of “Pose” can be streamed on Netflix.
Moonlight (2016)
“Moonlight” won the 2017 Academy Award for Best Picture.
This film centers around a young Black man from South Florida as he struggles with his mother’s addiction, his sexuality and bullying at school. This coming-of-age story is about suppressed sexuality.
“Moonlight” is available to stream on Netflix.
Euphoria (2019)
In this series, Zendaya plays a drug-addicted high school student who struggles to combat her addiction while pursuing her attraction to her best friend, Jules. “Euphoria” represents multiple identities by featuring lesbian relationships, a transgender character and a closeted father.
“Euphoria” can be streamed on Hulu with an HBO add-on and on HBO Max.
Love, Victor (2020)
A new series on Hulu, “Love, Victor” follows a 16-year-old high school student as he adjusts to a move to Atlanta and struggles to discover his sexual orientation. This series is written by the same writers as “Love, Simon,” which had a similar premise.
Call Me by Your Name (2017)
Set in an Italian countryside, 17-year-old Elio begins to fall for an American doctoral student, Oliver, who interns for Elio’s father and stays in their home. Elio and Oliver begin a love affair that lasts for the summer as Elio discovers what it means to love and desire.
Call Me by Your Name is available on Amazon to stream for $3.99.
Rafiki (2018)
“Rafiki” focuses on two women in Nairobi who cross paths when their fathers become political opponents. They begin to have a glorious yet secret love affair that eventually comes under intense scrutiny after the neighborhood becomes aware of the relationship.
“Rafiki” was banned by the Kenya Film Classification Board due to its “clear intent to promote lesbianism in Kenya contrary to the law,” according to a tweet by the organization.
The @InfoKfcb has banned the film "RAFIKI" due to its homosexual theme and clear intent to promote lesbianism in Kenya contrary to the law and dominant values of the Kenyans. #KFCBbansLesbianFilm Dr. @EzekielMutua @moscakenya @PresidentKE @WilliamsRuto @wanuri @NellyMuluka pic.twitter.com/9hBQOukHv3— KFCB (@InfoKfcb) April 27, 2018
“Rafiki” can be rented on Amazon for $1.99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.