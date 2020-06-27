In June 1970, New York’s first official Pride parade started at Stonewall and continued down 6th Avenue. The parade occurred one year after the June 28, 1969 Stonewall riots, and the month was later designated as LGBTQ Pride Month to commemorate the protest.
Since many Pride events were canceled due to COVID-19, The Red & Black has compiled a list of three LGBTQ-identifying musicians to help you celebrate.
Seline Haze
Hip-hop artist Seline Haze released her newest EP, “Haze,” on June 5. The six-track work dives into the struggles she faces as a black woman, her mental health and failed relationships, according to the EP description on her Bandcamp. “Haze” helped Haze love herself, and she hopes it will do the same for others, according to her Bandcamp.
Klypi
DIY pop artist and self-identifying elf, Klypi started releasing their music in 2015. Over the course of their music career, they’ve worked closely with Lambda Celsius, also known as AC Carter, and Precious Child. Their most recent singles, “I’m Fine” and “Get Over You,” discuss the hardships in love.
Josey (F.L.E.D.)
Indie-pop artist Josey (F.L.E.D.) released their most recent album, “Worse,” in April 2019. In a description of the album on their Bandcamp, Josey describes the work as “a collection of songs that are basically diary entries from the last couple months.” Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Josey performed at Adverse Fest on March 6.
