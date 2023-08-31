A public library card gives you access to more than just books. It’s the key to numerous materials, such as the virtual library system, movies, music and over 11 million other library materials.
Not only does it give you access to materials, but a card allows you to use the library space to your full advantage, with free wifi, study rooms and computers with access to programs such as Adobe Creative Suite. The card can also give you access to a variety of services to expand your knowledge, such as Mango Languages, for learning a new language, Ancestry.com, NoveList, Gale LegalForms, Value Line stock market reports and more.
By using the Libby app, patrons can check out digital books and audiobooks from your smartphone or e-reader.
The cards can also give you access to check out passes for free admission to places such as Georgia State Parks, historic sites and Zoo Atlanta.
Cards are free for all residents in Georgia as well as those who attend school, are employed or own property in the state. People employed or attending school in Georgia may be required to provide proof of employment or enrollment.
Score Big September
For this year’s Library Card Sign-Up Month, the Athens Regional Library System will be raffling off prize baskets at the end of September at each of the 11 locations, according to a press release.
Dozens of local businesses have donated prizes and gift cards. Participants can choose which basket they would like to use their ticket for.
In order to participate, patrons must sign up for a library card or renew an expired one at their local library. If you are an existing library card member, you can enter the raffle by inviting a friend to sign up for or renew a library card. They can also share a photo of the raffle on their social media story and show staff members.