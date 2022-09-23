Thursday evening marked the opening of “The Lived Experience of Disability Inclusion on Campus,” a 15-photo exhibit focusing on the lived experiences of people with disabilities on the University of Georgia’s campus, displayed at the Georgia Museum of Art.
The small room was full of students, faculty and Athens residents, all ready to see the photovoice project from the Ritchie Research Lab in UGA’s Institute for Disaster Management.
Photovoice is a method of research combining qualitative research, advocacy and photography, according to Michelle Ritchie, an assistant professor in the Institute for Disaster Management and the lead faculty member on the project.
Ritchie said that she had never used the photovoice method, but it was something that intrigued her.
She proposed the method to her research lab last fall, and told them the topic was up to them. Master of Public Health student Sloane Sengson proposed the topic of disability inclusion, something Ritchie had never focused on in her research. The team loved the idea and started work on the project in November.
“I just said, ‘Hey, I want to use this method,’ and then [Sengson] said, ‘Well, why don't we do it on disability inclusion,’ and we never looked back,” Ritchie said.
Ritchie said the research group recruited students and faculty at the university to be part of two focus group sessions. At the first meeting, they instructed the group to take photos over a two week period of their lived experience as a disabled person on campus. At the second, they met and discussed the photos.
Ritchie said that typically, a photovoice project would stop there, but she wanted to go a step further, making the focus groups a larger part of the finished project.
The researchers recorded discussions of the photos, transcribed them and then created poems to go along with each photo, not just based on the photographer’s experience, but what it meant for the entire group.
“I wanted the folks to kind of co-create, co-produce more of the results,” Ritchie said. “I used poetry as a method to create the descriptors that go with each picture and each theme. I used nothing but the transcripts to do that, and so everything that you see and read is in their voice.”
After opening remarks and refreshments, the photos and poems were unveiled, and attendees were free to walk around the room, reading and analyzing each pair.
Neharika Kutagulla, a sophomore management major, was part of a group of student ambassadors who attended the opening with Dean of Students Bill McDonald.
Kutagulla said that she was excited for the opportunity to see campus from a different perspective, and to learn about how the structure of campus may affect others.
“It's not something that a lot of people think about and, you know, to see campus from a different perspective is really important,” Kutagulla said. “The fact that we're doing research or showcases like this shows that a lot of people want our community to be educated, and I think it's really important.”
Sengson said that she initially proposed the topic because disability inclusion is a large part of the work she does in her degree program. She is also the executive director of Students for Disability Advocacy at UGA, and hearing the thoughts and concerns of students in the organization further motivated her to choose the topic.
Sengson said she hopes the project will spark conversations between viewers about inclusion and access on UGA’s campus, and people will take action on advocating for change.
“Disability inclusion is something that is becoming pretty mainstream to talk about I would say. However, when it comes to advocacy work and fixing the actual problems that exist for that community, there is not a lot that is actually put into action,” Sengson said.
25% of adults in Georgia have a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sengson said that projects like the photo exhibit help get the word out, and motivate others to treat disability inclusion as a necessity rather than an afterthought.
“One out of every four people have a disability [in Georgia]. That's a lot of people that are being excluded when it comes to designing a classroom, or when it comes to designing how a business is supposed to be run,” Sengson said. “Getting the word out, like projects like this, helps to include people with disabilities from the start instead of having to try and fix those problems later.”
The photos are located in the education center of the Georgia Museum of Art, and will be on display until the end of September.