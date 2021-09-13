Linnentown was once a thriving African American neighborhood on the west side of Baxter Street, extending from East Cloverhurst Avenue to Church Street. This is where the University of Georgia’s high-rise dorms are now located.

In 1962, UGA, along with government support, won a contract through the Federal Urban Renewal Program to demolish Linnentown. After being removed by way of eminent domain, residents were forced to move to public housing or find other accommodations.

Former Linnentown residents Hattie Thomas Whitehead and Bobby Crook are both members of “The Linnentown Project,” which was created to bring awareness to the past’s injustices. On Sunday, they joined together to give a tour of where Linnentown once existed before it was destroyed to make way for Russell, Brumby and Creswell Halls.

A community

The tour, which was part of Historic Athens’ Heritage Walks series, started in the West Campus parking deck near Russell Hall. Attendees gathered to hear firsthand accounts of what happened to the residents of Linnentown, which was previously referred to as “the slum off Baxter,” the tour guides said.

In addition to the history of Linnentown, Thomas Whitehead and Crook shared their personal stories of the community, often eliciting laughter from tour attendees.

Crook shared a story of a woman named Ms. Gertrude who would give the neighborhood children a nickel or a dime for getting good grades.

“We had an incentive to do good in school because the old people knew that being Black was a much bigger disadvantage without an education,” Crook said.

Thomas Whitehead recounted the home of Ms. Ida and Mr. Irving, whose yard was covered in elephant ear plants. Every night, Mr. Irving would pull out a table to play cards. With a winning hand, he would stand up from the table and throw his cards while talking trash to the other players. Thomas Whitehead called him a “character.”

Linnentown was a community in every sense of the word, Crook and Thomas Whitehead said. The women in the neighborhood would come together to make lye soap in a giant black pot that would be distributed to the residents to use for any and all purposes. When someone was sick, they would never have to worry about food.

“Community means so much. We have lost so much of that community because of the way we live,” Thomas Whitehead said.

Demolition

According to Crook and Thomas Whitehead, UGA had an eye on the Linnentown property tracing back all the way to 1920. By 1950, the city map showed Linnentown as a target for urban renewal. When the U.S. Housing Act was updated in 1959 to allow universities to access urban renewal, UGA was ready — preplanning for the Linnentown project began as early as August 1961, according to county documents.

Letters exchanged between Omer Clyde Aderhold, then-president of UGA, and Richard B. Russell, one of Georgia’s senators, detail the need to expand UGA for dormitories and parking. With government permission, the citizens of Linnentown were uprooted from their homes.

The UGA Urban Renewal Program, or Project GA R-50, erased all physical traces of Linnentown, leaving only a historical marker for Jeruel Academy/Union Baptist Institute outside of Brumby Hall — now almost completely covered by shrubbery.

“UGA did not want this school here, so they put it in the urban renewal zone, and it was closed down,” Thomas Whitehead said.

While the historical marker says the school closed due to integration, Thomas Whitehead and Crook are adamant that the public know the truth.

The Linnentown Project made great strides with the local Athens-Clarke County government. Athens became the first city in Georgia to ever institute some form of reparations. While the Georgia Constitution prevents direct payouts, the money owed to the descendants of Linnentown will be given out in community infrastructure projects, such as affordable housing, economic development and public transportation, in an attempt to redress the loss of intergenerational wealth caused by the neighborhood’s removal.

The Linnentown Project is also working with the government to create a Black History Center and a Walk of Recognition. Jennifer Rice, a geography professor at UGA, is spearheading the project with her graduate students to create a Walk of Recognition down South Finley Street.

Rice hopes to incorporate a mosaic with pieces from community members as well as historical markers with information and QR codes to help educate the public about Linnentown and increase awareness among the students of UGA.

“It is truly a collaborative process,” Rice said. She hopes to have the project done within the next year and a half.

While the county government recognized the displacement of Linnentown residents, UGA has not issued an apology. In a Jan. 9, 2020 statement, UGA told county commissioners it “respectfully disagree[s]” with the “conclusions” of the Linnentown Project. In the same statement, UGA said up to 40% of the families affected by Linnentown’s demolition were white.

Thomas Whitehead hopes to coordinate an effort to spread awareness to students. Students can get involved by volunteering, helping with online infrastructure for the project and putting pressure on UGA to help give back to the former Linnentown residents and descendants, she said during the tour.