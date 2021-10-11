Hattie Thomas Whitehead steadies herself behind a podium — fixing her mask and glasses — and asks a room full of people who came to listen to her to bear with her because she’s “really, really nervous.”
At the Athens Clarke-County Library on Oct. 10, Thomas Whitehead, a member of the Linnentown Project, spoke in front of an audience to celebrate the release of her memoir titled “Giving Voice to Linnentown.”
An emotional process
The book details the early life of Thomas Whitehead growing up in Linnentown, a historically Black neighborhood in Athens, before its residents were displaced by city officials and leaders at the University of Georgia to construct the dorm buildings Brumby, Creswell and Russell Hall in the early 1960s.
Within the pages of “Giving Voice to Linnentown,” lies a snapshot of life in the neighborhood and the close-knit community that once existed, setting the basis for Thomas Whitehead’s eventual involvement in seeking justice for former residents.
As a first-time author, Thomas Whitehead said the challenge of writing a book was daunting because she didn’t know where to begin. Without paying attention to a conventional structure or word choice, she wrote in parts, focused only on purging all of her thoughts, wanting to make sure she got it all out.
It was a process that was both challenging and rewarding as Thomas Whitehead recalled stories from her childhood. Some brought forth joy and reminded her of the beauty of childhood such as playing at a nearby creek with her brother, and others were more painful to write. One story about her seeing her mother in tears forced Thomas Whitehead to step away from writing for a few days.
Motivated by her desire to inform people about what took place in Linnentown, Thomas Whitehead never stopped. She ultimately unlocked a new skill that she didn’t know she had and got to tell the story of Linnentown in her words, something that she was adamant about.
“I’m a first descendant, I lived it — so I wanted to write it,” Thomas Whitehead said.
‘Something that needs to be told’
The audience, which consisted of Thomas Whitehead’s family members, former classmates, co-workers and Athenians, hung onto her messages, often laughing at her jokes and punctuating her statements with applause and “mm-hmms.” Reactions that calmed the nerves of Thomas Whitehead and she said made her feel supported.
Mirroring the nature of her book, the event fostered a comfortable atmosphere while also highlighting ways to learn more about Linnentown and other projects in Athens that fell under the category of “urban renewal.”
The room was bordered by pictures of Linnentown and two tables, one containing Thomas Whitehead’s book for sale and the other featuring archival materials, including a large book of Sanborn Fire Insurance maps spanning from 1926-1963 that showed the area where Linnentown used to be.
As attendees stood in line — once to buy the book and again to get it signed — they chatted amongst themselves, some catching up with each other and others striking up a conversation with the person next to them.
Michael Wier, a former high school classmate of Thomas Whitehead, said that he was proud of the event and Thomas Whitehead herself for writing about a piece of local history that many, including himself, are not or were not previously aware of.
“[The story of Linnentown is] something that needs to be told and needs to be taken into account,” Wier said.
Thomas Whitehead hopes that her book can be something that’s passed through generations, reinforcing the idea that in order to prevent history from repeating itself, people must learn from the past.
“Giving Voice to Linnentown” is available for purchase at Avid Bookshop and online at Tiny Tots and Tikes.