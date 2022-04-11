The noise of lively chatter could be heard immediately upon entering the Georgia Museum of Art on Sunday. Across from the gift shop, a small crowd of people gathered in a spacious, airy room that would’ve felt empty if not for the large table in the center of it. On the table laid the Linnentown Quilt Project's completed quilt — on display for the first time.
After being teased on Instagram days before the event, it was announced at the viewing that the quilt will be displayed at the Atlanta Quilt Festival from August 7 to Sept. 2. The Atlanta Quilt Festival is “dedicated to the preservation of and promotion of African American quilting and other textile art,” according to its website.
Linnentown first descendant Hattie Thomas Whitehead said the festival entrance is “a major accomplishment,” and is pleased to know the story of Linnentown shared through the quilt will go outside city limits.
Created over four workshops last year, the quilt features 86 squares made by Athens’ community members and former Linnentown residents. The project was spearheaded in spring 2021 by University of Georgia art education graduate students Meghan Holcomb, Sarah Livant and Gabriella Victorio to spread awareness about Linnentown.
Linnentown was a neighborhood populated by many Black families in the early 1900s until it was demolished by UGA and Athens officials in the 1960s to create Brumby, Creswell and Russell halls. Families were displaced and all traces of the neighborhood were gone by 1966. The Linnentown Project, of which Thomas Whitehead is a member, has worked to get recognition from both the university and county government since 2019.
On Feb. 16, 2021, the Linentown Resolution for Recognition and Redress was unanimously passed by the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission. The resolution’s passing was considered the first act of reparations in the state. Through the resolution, things to honor the neighborhood’s legacy, such as a “Wall of Recognition,” are to be created. Thomas Whitehead said progress has been stalled.
Other Linnentown descendants including Bobby Crook, Freddie Jackson and Christine Davis Johnson were present at the event to view the quilt. Crook called the quilt informative and said looking at it brought back a flood of memories.
No two squares in the quilt looked similar. With different materials used throughout, each unique square comes together to explore family, community, loss and what constitutes a home. Thomas Whitehead and her grandchildren contributed to the quilt, with Thomas Whitehead’s square honoring her family — displaying their names and the address of their home, 439 S. Finley St.
Also featured on the quilt are the local Baptist churches Ebenezer, Mount Pleasant and East Friendship. Certain phrases mark the quilt too such as “Our story is still unfolding,” “BLM” and “Come to the table UGA!” which are printed, sewn or written on it.
UGA administration has not recognized an involvement in Linnentown’s removal. This continues to disappoint descendants, like Thomas Whitehead, Crook and Davis Johnson.
“I want them to come to the table, but they are not … They haven’t even issued an acknowledgment,” Thomas Whitehead said.
Despite this, the support of Athens residents and UGA students has been appreciated by the descendants, who look to the future and hope for more advancements to be made.
“Hopefully, through the project and a lot of the work that we’re doing, it will enlighten a whole lot of people,” Crook said.