As both the University of Georgia campus and Athens become more lively with the start of the school year, opportunities to experience live music have arisen. Popping up from each corner of Athens are musicians and sounds of all genres.
The Red & Black compiled a list of live music taking place around the city within the next few days. Make sure to check out the vaccination and COVID-19 testing requirements at these venues before purchasing tickets.
Minnesota, VCTRE, Andy Bruh
Electronic artist Minnesota will perform at the Georgia Theatre on Aug. 25, along with the artist VCTRE, as part of their Break The Mold tour. An appearance from EDM artist Andy Bruh will kick off the show at 9 p.m.
A DJ from Santa Cruz, California, Minnesota will fill the theatre with hints of dubstep and hip-hop.
Doors open at 8 p.m. with $21-$22 tickets available for purchase by those 16 and older.
DJ Z-Dawg (of Booty Boyz)
For the fifth week of Athentic Brewing Company’s weekly summer Liquid Vinyl DJ series, DJ Z-Dawg will perform on Aug. 26 from 6-9 p.m.
DJ Z-Dawg’s lineup will include a mix of top 40 hits, old-school hip-hop and high-energy rock.
With no cover charge or age requirements, the showing will take place on the patio terrace of Athentic Brewing.
The Splitz
Athenians will find a wide array of music at International Grill & Bar when The Splitz Band performs. At 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, the versatile band will bring motown, 1970’s funk and disco as well as old school and contemporary R&B sounds to the stage.
Free of charge, the band will perform outdoors for all ages as part of their Summer Concert Series.
Corey Smith with special guest Jeb Gipson
Country music will take the stage at the Georgia Theatre on the nights of Aug. 27 and 28. Georgia native singer-songwriter Jeb Gipson will open for country singer-songwriter and guitarist Corey Smith both nights.
Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 8:30 p.m. Those aged 18 and older can purchase tickets for $25-$30.
Hotel Fiction with CLOUDLAND and Daddy’s Beemer
In celebration of the release of their debut album, the student duo Hotel Fiction will host an album release show on Aug. 27 at the 40 Watt Club. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Local bands CLOUDLAND and Daddy’s Beemer will also perform.
Tickets are $13, and those 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Athens Surf Stomp 2021
Eight bands and two DJs will perform on Aug. 28 at Southern Brewing Company for Athens’ annual Surf Stomp.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. performance from Outersea as the first showing of the night. Following suit will be performances from the Creature Preachers, the Spectre of Surf, the Mystery Men?, the KBK, Forbidden Waves, Genki Genki Panic and El Capitan & The Reluctant Sadists.
DJs Nate Mitchell and Kurt Wood will spin vinyl between bands. Ticket prices range from $7-$10 with admission to all ages.