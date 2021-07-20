The live music scene is slowly coming back to life around the country, and Athens is following suit. As a city known for its diverse and lively music scene, local musicians seemed to wait in anticipation for the moment they could perform on stage again.
The Red & Black compiled a list of a few live shows that will take place in and around Athens this week.
Wonderland Rangers, Nicholas Mallis and Calico Vision
A lineup of three local artists will perform at Southern Brewing Company on July 22.
Wonderland Rangers will open the night, headed by the creator of the annual Wild Rumpus Parade & Spectacle Timi Conley. They will be followed by Nicholas Mallis, a pop artist known for his absurdist brand, according to the Southern Brewing Company website. The show will wrap up with psychedelic rock band Calico Vision.
Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10.
Cindy Wilson, Cassie Chantel and Timi Conley
For the first annual Wild Rumpus Gala Fundraiser Banquet & Show, Cindy Wilson of the rock-and-roll act The B-52s will perform with her son and friends in an intimate performance on July 23.
The act will be followed by local hip-hop artist Cassie Chantel and Conley, the master of ceremonies for the Wild Rumpus Parade & Spectacle.
The banquet will include food served by various local restaurants, such as DePalma’s Italian Cafe and The National. Ticket prices start at $150 and are quickly selling out.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones
As part of an intimate concert series entitled “Into the Wildwood,” Wildwood Revival will host St. Paul & The Broken Bones at Cloverleaf Farm on July 24, according to a June press release.
The Birmingham, Alabama, based music group combines rock-and-roll and soul influences. The band has released three albums and an EP thus far.
The show will offer food and beverages from local spots such as Maepole, Cafe Racer and Creature Comforts Brewing Company according to the press release. Tickets are on sale now at the Wildwood Revival website for $45.
Tony Exum Jr.
The Segar Jazz Affair concert series takes place at Hotel Indigo’s Rialto Room in downtown Athens. Saxophonist Tony Exum Jr. will perform two shows on July 25, one at 6 p.m. and the latter at 8 p.m.
Admission to the smooth jazz performance is $15.