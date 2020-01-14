Live Wire Athens will bring live music and classic southern barbecue to its venue on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. to celebrate five years of business.

With tickets beginning at $10, Live Wire Athens will donate proceeds from the event to the Nuçi Phillips Memorial Foundation. Nuçi’s Space in Athens maintains a resource center for musicians to seek "support and guidance," according to the venue's website.

The musical lineup begins with local country-rock group Heart of Pine, who will begin its set at 3:30 p.m., and other acts such as jazz trio Harvey, Funk & Walker, Moon Chief and Valerie Raye will follow. The Grateful Brothers — a local band inspired by the Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers Band — will headline the show and play at the end of the night.

Co-owner Daniel Robertson will also smoke barbecue on-site beginning at 3:30 p.m. and serve a complimentary meal while supplies last.

“We readily picked Nuci’s space as a fundraiser,” Brenden Robertson, co-founder of Live Wire Athens, said. “They were without question the number one and first charity that we wanted to involve.”

Live Wire Athens has collaborated with the nonprofit before by donating its sound equipment to the organization and collaborating with giveaways for “some years now,” according to Robertson.

Robertson said that this support for other local businesses is important, especially in light of multiple businesses that have closed in the past year. Part of Live Wire Athens’s success is due to the support from the local community and relationships it has made with other businesses over the years, Robertson said.

“We’re a family business, we’re here to stay and we couldn’t be more grateful for the five years of support and beyond,” Robertson said.

From the community, Robertson expects to see “lots of familiar faces,” as Live Wire Athens has connections through its off-site production services and members from the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce.