Summer vacation may be slowly coming to a close, but the Classic City still has many fun activities and events to enjoy, including ones that fit into the college student’s tight budget.
The Red & Black compiled a list of four local activities to do before returning to campus in the fall.
Spend the day at Lake Herrick
Lake Herrick, a vast body of water located within Oconee Forest Park on the University of Georgia campus, offers a wide range of outdoor recreational activities.
The UGA Outdoor Recreation Center allows students to rent gear for water activities including canoeing, kayaking, scuba diving and stand-up paddle boarding. For those who want to stay dry but still have outdoor fun, there is also gear for camping, climbing and an array of yard games.
The lake displays a beautiful view free of price that acts as the perfect backdrop for a picnic or a hike.
Go to a Ciné Drive-In Tuesday
Every Tuesday this summer, local intimate movie house Ciné is hosting a pop-up drive-in for the Athens community.
Both car-owners and cyclists are welcome to come and enjoy the shows, as long as an FM radio device is present to hear the movie audio. Concessions including alcohol, candy, popcorn and soda are available for purchase, and food trucks may be on-site depending on availability.
The next Ciné drive-in screening will be of the '80s classic “Back to the Future” on July 20.
Shop local at the Athens Farmers Market
Offering everything from fresh produce to locally made art, the Athens Farmers Market has a little something for everyone.
The market takes place at Bishop Park every Saturday morning from 8 a.m.-noon. The market strives to provide an “economic, educational, and cultural connection between community members, farmers, and artisans,” according to its website.
The public is invited to come shop from vendors such as Sundance Family Farm, Caribe United and Booger Hill Bee Company.
Wander through the Georgia Museum of Art
Located in UGA’s east campus, the Georgia Museum of Art serves as the official art museum for the state of Georgia. Its permanent collection is composed of many local and international works, and there are also plenty of interesting guest exhibits.
Current guest exhibitions include “Kota Ezawa: The Crime of Art,” “Neo-Abstraction: Celebrating a Gift of Contemporary Art from John and Sara Shlesinger” and “In Dialogue: Artist, Mentor, Friend: Ronald Lockett and Thornton Dial Sr.”
The museum is open to the public Thursday-Sunday, and entrance to the museum is completely free with the reservation of a timed-ticket.