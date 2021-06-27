After winning the Athens Area High School Battle of the Bands for two consecutive years, local alternative rock group A.D. Blanco is set to release its first album, “Time Never Wasted,” on all music streaming platforms on July 2.
The band will play its album live at Southern Brewing Company on July 9.
The lineup for the performance also includes the band Heffner and pop-rock artist Drew Beskin. The doors open at 7 p.m., with A.D. Blanco taking the stage after Beskin and Heffner at 9:45 p.m.
Four members make up the group, which was started in 2016 and includes three University of Georgia students. Bennett Evans, an incoming freshman planning to study journalism, plays guitar and is the lead singer. Adaira Chapman, who lives and works in Athens, plays guitar. Aaron White, a rising sophomore studying ecology, is the drummer and Owen Lange, an incoming freshman who will study English, is the bassist.
“Over the past couple of years, we really sort of started to develop our own sound. We had a shift from more blues rock to more contemporary alternative stuff,” Lange said.
Their sound is influenced by many genres and artists, from the garage rock of The Strokes to the electronic rhythms of the '80s.
“Time Never Wasted” will feature 12 songs written about various themes and the band members’ personal experiences.
“I would try to be as receptive as possible when I'd read anything or have a different experience, and I think that helped the album form itself with the lyrics,” Evans said.
Though many creatives struggled to create art during the pandemic, Lange said A.D. Blanco’s music style blossomed rather than shriveled amidst COVID-19.
“We really hit some new levels creatively and technically,” Lange said. “[The pandemic] allowed us to really focus on our music in a way that we hadn't before, and it provided a very important growth opportunity for us.”
Nathan Gehr, a third year at UGA studying biology, has followed the band’s progress throughout the years and is happy with the music’s evolution.
“I think they're really trying to find their sound, and now it's blossomed into a much more complex song structure, and it's a lot more interesting to listen to,” Gehr said. “They're all really talented people, and I'm really excited to listen to what they come up with.”
In the upcoming semester, the group hopes to perform more now that pandemic restrictions are easing and live concerts are becoming safer. Evans looks forward to playing in front of new audiences with hopes they will enjoy the music and spread word about the band.
Tickets to the album release show at Southern Brewing Company cost $7 in advance on Eventbrite and $10 at the door.