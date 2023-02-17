On Thursday, Feb. 16, Avid Bookshop hosted a Café au Libris author event with local writer Lillah Lawson at Athens-Clarke County Library. Lawson discussed her latest book, “So Long, Bobby,” a historical fiction novel set partly in Athens.
Lawson, who was born and raised in Athens, released the book, her fourth published novel, this month. The story follows three generations of women and their individual journeys through the ‘60s and ‘90s.
The book names many local historic and University of Georgia landmarks as character Bobbi goes through the challenges and political unrest of the ‘60s.
Lawson’s interest for history came from her history teacher, who was in attendance at the event. During the discussion, she spoke of the music and culture of the ‘60s that inspired much of her book. Her novel centers heavily around the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy as a main plot point.
“I always just wanted to write a story where he was sort of the muse and then I just wanted to tie a lot of Georgia history into it as well. So [I included] people like John Lewis and Jimmy Carter, and just [wanted to] write something that takes place in the ‘60s and then also goes into the ‘90s… It just felt like a natural fit,” Lawson said.
Some attendees were drawn to the book because of this exploration of history.
“I was in Atlanta when Bobby Kennedy was assassinated. [My sister and I] saw it happen live on TV… It's stuck with me. So when I read what this was about I said, ‘Okay, I want to read this’” said Can Wiggins, who attended the event on Thursday.
During the discussion, Lawson opened up about the struggles of starting out as a small, self-publishing author. Lawson has written a total of ten books among other projects, such as her blog.
In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, UGA’s Willson Center for Humanities and Arts and partners awarded Lawson with a micro-fellowship to fund a short story as part of the Shelter Projects initiative.
Lawson has always had a love for literature, particularly the horror genre. From Anne Rice to Stephen King, she derives most of her influence from the classics.
Similar to King, Lawson expresses her need to always switch genres, ranging from horror to historical fiction. She made her big debut with her first published novel, “Monarchs Under the Sassafras Tree,” in 2019, but started out as a writer much earlier. At just eight years old, she won a contest for a story and dreamed of becoming an author from a young age.
“This is what I've always wanted to do regardless of whether I was able to get published or not. I just really liked writing. I'm lucky to be able to live the dream,” Lawson said.
Café au Libris events are organized and funded by Friends of the Library, a volunteer organization for avid readers and book lovers. Café au Libris events are a way for authors to interact with and get feedback and support from local readers.
Board member and author Joan Curtis expressed her admiration for the diversity of authors that come to Athens to discuss their work.
“The struggles [authors] have … we don't really know where, what went into it. So it's really interesting to find that out and learn from each author,” Curtis said.
From describing political rallies in the ‘60s to exploring grunge music in ‘90s Seattle, “So Long Bobby” serves as a time machine that uncovers familial struggles, addiction and the importance of always having hope.
“They're victims of circumstance, but [the characters each] have to find a different path and a way to get through it [to] find [their] strengths. Which is, I think, a universal story, and it's something I've definitely been through. So I hope that people could if nothing else… find some kind of comfort in knowing that everybody goes with those types of things,” Lawson said.