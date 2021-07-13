Local band Deaf Condors, composed of brothers Darrick and Bob Jesus Alvarez, brings its cultural and familial values to the loud, head-banging world of the Athens hard rock scene.
The brothers started playing music, or “improvising” as Bob Alvarez said, in 2015. When they first started, the sounds they made came off as a “big ruckus,” Bob Alvarez said. Darrick Alvarez was given a drum set, and Bob Alvarez was already the owner of an amp and guitar, so the brothers would come together and try to create music.
Despite improving their musical skills over the years and beginning to make legitimate songs, the “big ruckus” sound did not necessarily dissipate, the brothers said. Their hard rock sound is loud and demanding, a release of emotions and frustration.
“For me, it's a great therapy session,” Bob Alvarez said. “I think [it is] for my brother, too. We just let it all out. For our EP, we essentially wanted to record our loudest songs that we had at the time that are just really fuzzed out rock and roll.”
The brothers recently released their debut EP, “Sundown Radio,” which is composed of four co-written songs plus an album introduction. The musical themes are inspired by the brothers’ identities as Peruvian-Americans and their unique experiences, such as the “search of identity” and the “sacrifices that migrant families make,” according to an email.
“[There is] just so much raw emotion,” Darrick Alvarez said. “It only made sense when we finally got the chance to record. We let those emotions out first through the EP.”
Their Peruvian heritage is reflected numerous times throughout the EP and their overall identity as a band. It’s evident on the EP’s cover art, which displays Inti, the Incan Sun God, and their deep ties to Peruvian culture are even represented through their band name.
“We went through a couple of band name changes — any band does — but we landed on Deaf Condors — Condors, as a representation of where we're from, in Peru," Bob Alvarez said. "It has very big significance for the Incan mythology and religion, but it still holds a lot of meaning to Peruvians. And [we chose] ‘Deaf’ because we played really loud.”
The condor is a bird native to Peru that was also sacred to the Incas. It was believed that the animal could communicate with the worlds of both gods and stars.
J. Anderssen, co-founder of Super Carnival Recordings and bass player for local band Sacred Bull, recorded “Sundown Radio” with the brothers during the pandemic and agreed to help them with a limited release.
Anderssen was drawn to the uniqueness of the duo’s music and enjoyed their original demos despite the roughness of the sound.
“I was really drawn to the song ‘Vamos,’ especially because it had the Spanish vocals,” Anderssen said. “I thought it was really raw and heavy, but also really catchy. I was really drawn to sort of lo-fi stuff, and I think they recorded most of the demos on an iPhone. When we recorded, I tried to keep the lo-fi quality intact.”
Deaf Condors have ingrained their passion for family and culture into everything they do. The South needs more representation of Hispanic voices in rock and roll, Bob Alvarez said, and the band seeks to encourage these efforts.
“At the beginning of the EP, there's, like, 10 seconds of a man singing,” Darrick Alvarez said. “It's our grand uncle, whom our family's really close to. He had passed away from COVID the Thursday before we began recording. We dedicated our EP to him.”
Deaf Condors will play their next live show on Aug. 27 with local bands The Pierres and the Rag Bags at Flicker Theatre and Bar. The brothers said they are excited to be able to play for an audience again and see reactions to the music they created.
“[Our music] is rambunctious rock and roll,” Bob Alvarez said. “And it's loud. And I love it. You know we've got something to say.”