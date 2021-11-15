Jameson Tank, a local Athens rock band who recently released their cover of “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, are performing many local gigs this year and are confident they’ve got something special.
The group consisting of Jameson Tankersley on lead vocals, Conner Ankerich on drums and percussion, Bryce Burnette on lead guitar and backing vocals and Javier Solorzano on bass and backing vocals came together during the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly decided music was more than a hobby.
Tankersley, a senior consumer journalism major at the University of Georgia, said he always knew he wanted to do music for a living ever since he began playing guitar at the age of 12, but he needed to find a band. Tankersley envisioned his band would “start touring and never stop and just do it for a living.”
“I told these guys that I’m not just trying to do this on the weekend. Eventually we’ll have no other jobs. This is a full-time gig so if you guys aren’t down for that, let me know,” Tankersley said. “I’m lucky that all three of them have the same mindset going on which is pretty rare.”
Tankersley’s bandmates prove to indeed share that raw ambition and passion.
“Every kid growing up wants to be a rock star or astronaut,” Burnette, guitarist and a junior business major at University of North Georgia, said. “Some people just don’t have the drive to do it.”
The quartet just recently went on their first tour around the Southeast with shows in places such as Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Clemson, South Carolina, and Atlanta. They’re currently booking their upcoming tour in the spring with Nashville, Tennessee, Washington D.C. and Charleston, South Carolina, on the calendar.
However, their five year plan is to play at arenas and festivals and the band members believe they are well on their way.
The inspiration to cover The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” came from Burnette, who thought the song was “begging to be a rock song.” The band also wanted to mix up the type of covers they do as opposed to the classic rock they typically perform.
“When I first heard it, I thought it was a song from the ’80s,” Burnette said. “I’m behind on the times and didn’t know who The Weeknd was, so I thought, ‘This song from the ’80s was amazing.’”
Next, the guys began to make the song their own, emphasizing the song’s piano synth, guitar and big rock drums parts.
The public reception to the song was overwhelming and hard to ignore with multiple fans asking the band to release it.
“We rearranged it more like a rock band flow,” Tankersley said. “We started playing it at all of these shows and people were losing their minds to it … We’re like, dang, maybe we should record this.”
Jameson Tank’s energetic and fresh version of “Blinding Lights” is available on Spotify and Apple Music. The band also released a six-song EP titled “Too Hot to Hold” that they hope fans will sing back to them on tour. They’re planning to “do it big and try to make Athens proud.”