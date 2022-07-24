On Saturday evening, Well Kept, Night Palace, and T. Hardy Morris all came together at Hendershot’s to play original music and support local organization Athens Resonates. Prior to the three performances, Half-Shepherd Market held a wine and cheese tasting to go along with the evening activities.
The soft, charming ambiance of the night was the perfect atmosphere for people to converse to themselves and also enjoy the live music. The smells of fresh, grinding coffee floated through the bar and people quickly filed in around the stage as the first performers prepared their instruments.
The lights slowly dimmed, which brought the crowd’s attention to the stage as their voices grew silent. Well Kept started the evening off with a long acoustic intro into an alternative soft rock set. The lead singer, Tommy Trautwein, emphasized his gratitude for everyone coming out to support Athens Resonates and the importance of mental health awareness.
As they go into one of the first songs they ever wrote, “Good Thoughts”, the bassist, Ian White, joked that this song was really quiet, and the audience had to pull in even closer to the stage to be able to hear it. As the crowd laughed and made their way closer, the beginning chords began, and the rest of their performance was accompanied by sways and smiles from the audience.
Trautwein dove deep into one of the songs, explaining how it tries to explain the feelings after a relationship. “It’s about the weird in-between after an ending relationship– you know someone so well, and then not at all,” Trautwein said.
After their performance, many people visited the table Athens Resonates set up with custom vinyl from each band. The non-profit organization is made up of local Athens artists and musicians and together they record their live songs and press it at Kindercore Vinyl to create 7-inch vinyl. No two vinyl are the same as they are blended individually to create unique color expressions.
This concert marked the first event Athens Resonates has held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the night’s sales went to Nuçi’s Space, a non-profit health and resource center supporting artists and musicians, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens, which hosts the Music Makers Program and teaches local kids about audio production, computer skills and audio production.
Drew Vandenberg, the director and founder of Athens Resonates, explained that it’s important to use the resources that are given to help other existing organizations that already serve a lot of different kids in the area.
“I think supporting the future of Athens, the kids, is something that I’m extremely passionate about, and it’s something that everyone can get behind,” Vandenberg said.
As the lights go down yet again to prepare for Night Palace’s performance, high-pitched pop piano notes echo through the bar and a purple spotlight hits the stage as Avery Leigh, the lead singer, softly sings into the microphone.
Night Palace’s performance captivated the audience with a dreamy, lo-fi pop-rock set. Leigh’s magnetic vocals impressed the crowd, and her stage presence was whimsical. Ashton Dooley, a musician and audience member, explained how unique each performer was.
“The close-knit community and the talented musicians are my favorite part. There’s a lot of super talented people here in the scene,” Dooley said.
Night Palace finished their set and the last performance of the night followed shortly after.
All of the lights in the bar were dimmed and lamps and spotlights were turned off. The string lights on the wall next to the Hendershot’s sign on the stage flickered in the background as sounds of a single performer tuned his instrument.
T. Hardy Morris sang into the mic as the lights behind him danced along. The slow ballad was accompanied by a slow, rock guitar score and had the audience mesmerized by his presence. As the set continued, each song built up from the last and loud drums, electric guitar solos, and high-frequency guitar duets were slowly introduced.
Morris stopped the set halfway to announce to the audience that it was his mother’s birthday and began to sing happy birthday to her. The audience joined in, and celebrated Morris’ set in her honor.
As the performance started coming to a close, Leigh jumped back onto the stage to backup with supporting vocals for the last few songs. Then, each band member left, and it was just Morris once again. He dedicated the last song to his mother, and she proudly watched from her seat, softly smiling at the delicacy in his voice.