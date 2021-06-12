To furnish the mind, to furnish the library, and to furnish the pocketbook — these are three reasons why the co-owners of M & M Rare Books, Dan Maxey and Lynette Maxey, advise people to buy books.
One of the best investments that people can make, according to Dan Maxey, is investing in books.
Dan Maxey founded M & M Rare Books with his wife Lynette Maxey thirty years ago, but he’s collected books for over half a century now.
Today, Dan and Lynette Maxey have made a name for themselves as two of the most senior booksellers in the South “in terms of both age and longevity of business,” according to Dan Maxey.
Upon browsing their current collection, one would come across rare gems such as a signed copy of “Soul on Ice” by Eldridge Cleaver, a famous staple in African American literature. The memoir is priced at a whopping $2,000.
“If you get the right books with the right person to counsel you, you can make a lot of money,” Dan Maxey said.
The 3,000-square-foot basement of the Maxeys’ home in Watkinsville, Georgia, is adorned with a vast collection of paintings and sculptures and, most importantly, thousands of books. The basement is climate controlled precisely at 68 degrees to prevent the books from oxidizing or becoming infested with dust mites.
Dan Maxey and Lynette Maxey’s collection spans 50 genres, including fiction, sports, children’s books, cookbooks and more. These include niche and seemingly random genres of books. In fact, one of their many 7-foot-tall wooden bookshelves is dedicated purely to books on American presidents, from Washington to Trump.
In addition to the basement, the Maxeys have four climate controlled warehouse units that are set up like bookstores. Each warehouse is dedicated to a different genre — one for mystery, one for religion, another for philosophy and the last for general reference books.
Dan Maxey said the couple used to have shops in several locations throughout Georgia and North Carolina, but decided to downsize as they grew older to their one location in Athens.
The Maxeys average about 10 calls a week from people all over northeast Georgia who want to appraise or purchase their books and sell books to buyers all over the world, Dan Maxey said. The couple works 10 hours a day, five days a week. With the help of seven part-time workers, they are currently averaging 15 orders a day.
Lynette Maxey said the most rewarding part of the business for her is when she receives a thank you letter from a pleased buyer.
“It feels good when we’re able to provide someone with a book they’ve been looking for,” she said.
Dan Maxey believes his passion for book collecting and bookselling will help him achieve his goal to live to at least 106 years old.
“The key to living a long life I think is having a lot of interesting things to do, having a lot to look forward to,” Dan Maxey said.