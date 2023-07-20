Local couple and business-owners Mark and Donna Dodd have collected crystals for more than 10 years, stating that their appreciation comes from the beauty of each and every mineral they buy.
Both raised in Oconee County, the Dodds met in high school, eventually taking over a retail clothing business started by Mark’s father. Since then, the Dodds have worked together for nearly 40 years, owning five stores throughout the Athens area.
They decided to retire after many hard years in the clothing business, ultimately using one of their available retail spaces to found Planet Earth Rocks and Crystals in 2019, highlighting their true passion.
“I should have been here the whole time...I love this business,” Mark said.
Although both have had an interest in crystals, the inspiration behind Planet Earth Rocks and Crystals came from Mark’s brother, who has been in the crystal business for 15 years.
Mainly operating as a wholesale business, the Dodds provide products to online shops as well as brick-and-mortar stores. Their warehouse consists of nearly 6,000 square feet and is solely dedicated to displaying their selection of more than a thousand types of rocks and minerals.
Their collection is sourced from countries all over the world, including China, India, Africa, Madagascar, Brazil and more.
“We're really interested in finding unusual things...and special things, and it's really just stuff that speaks to us too you know, just with the beauty of it,” Donna said.
As a small business, the Dodds do everything themselves with the exception of a few part-time employees. This includes the day-to-day process of ordering various crystals, opening packages, sorting inventory and pricing each item.
To ensure quality, the Dodds work with their suppliers to make sure that each item is ethically-sourced.
“We work very, very hard on quality,” Mark said. “We go to a lot of trouble to make sure everything's authentic.”
While the company is mainly a wholesale business, three times a year the Dodds open their warehouse to the public for a retail event to share their love and appreciation for crystals with local and surrounding communities.
“It's good vibes around everybody. They come in, they're happy.” Mark said. “I mean, what's not to like?”
Their most recent warehouse event took place from July 13 to July 15, showcasing their vast and ever-growing selection of crystals available to buy.
Due to changes in online trends, Mark and Donna often update their inventory to stay ahead of the curve.
“It's hard. It's hard,” Mark said. “That's the most challenging part of it; it’s finding exactly what you want your mix should be here and staying on top of some of the trends.”
Despite the challenge, Mark finds joy in his job and shares his passion for crystals with customers.
“When they come in they can and they can actually buy some of the stuff you know that they really love and the pricing is just incredible for them. So I don't know, I just like being part of that,” Mark said.
Crystal enthusiasts from all over Georgia including Athens, Columbus, Macon, Agusta, Rome and others come to Planet Earth Rocks and Crystals to check out what the warehouse has to offer.
Keshav Kalathoor, a University of Georgia alum, visited Planet Earth Rocks and Crystals for the first time to indulge in his new-found interest.
“I honestly really like it...everyone seems to be really helpful, and it feels like they want to involve more people, which I appreciate,” Kalathoor said.
For the Dodds, no previous business venture has come close to the joy they experience within the crystal community.
“You know, I will say this, I come to work every day. I'm happy,” Mark said.