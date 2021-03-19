Athens resident Jami Mays has honed the skill of crafting comfortable and effective masks and has been providing free masks for teachers in Athens-Clarke County since last September.
Mays’ business began when she started making masks for her family at the beginning of the pandemic. After getting requests for masks from more family members, Facebook friends and her husband’s employer, she decided to start selling them on Facebook. As demand increased, she used her background in web design to create a website through which she has now sold over 700 hand-made masks.
Mays said she had the idea to provide her masks to teachers when she noticed that the district was failing to provide educators with sufficient masks.
“[The masks given to teachers] slip down your nose and they don’t even meet [Center for Disease Control] guidelines for what is appropriate,” Mays said. “So that’s when I jumped into gear.”
As a former Athens-Clarke County teacher, Mays is aware of the financial burden teachers often face.
On average, teachers spend at least $459 of their own money on school supplies each year, according to the National Education Association. Mays hopes to alleviate this financial burden for teachers by providing them with safe and comfortable masks for free.
The “Free to Teach” portion of Mays’ mask business is based on donations from the community. Her website features an option to sponsor a mask for a teacher, and she uses the money donated to purchase materials. Mays has now provided over 100 free masks to teachers.
Roenessa Witcher, biology teacher at Clarke Central High School, said she was ecstatic when she received a mask from Mays. She said that the quality of the mask is far superior to others she has owned.
“A lot of [other masks] are not big enough or wide enough for my nose,” Witcher said. “But with Jami’s mask, I don’t have to pull it up or anything, it stays in place.”
Mays’ masks feature plastic boning in the middle that sits across the mouth, allowing the user to breathe comfortably while the mouth and nose remain fully covered. She said that this is especially helpful for children and for people with sensory issues.
“I believe that if everybody could actually find a mask that was comfortable and that they could breathe in, but that still offered them protection, more people would probably wear them,” Mays said.
Mays said her mask business helps provide her with a sense of purpose while being unemployed during the pandemic. She said the most rewarding part of her business is when she receives photos of happy customers wearing her masks.
Mays said one of her favorites was a photo of a customer’s four-year-old daughter wearing a rainbow mask she made.
“She's posing sitting on the stairwell in her house and she's super proud of her mask,” Mays said. “That just feels good.”
Mays said as vaccines have become more widely available, demand for her masks has not decreased. In fact, she is still working to fulfill the “bottleneck” of orders she began to receive when it was announced that in-person schooling would return.
Mays said she hopes to continue to craft masks for as long as necessary to help financially support herself and her family, as well as teachers in her community.
“For where I am right now, I like the purpose and happiness it brings me,” Mays said.