The music scene in Athens is vibrant, ever-evolving and diverse, reflecting the makeup of the city itself.
With contributions from a host of musicians and bands — both native Athenians and those who have come to call the town their home — there is hardly a genre that hasn’t been attempted by musically inclined locals.
The push for more recognition for marginalized members of Athens’ music community persists — something that appears even more necessary in the wake of the recent cancellation of LatinxFest, a festival that highlights the Latinx community in Athens.
As Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates all aspects of Hispanic culture, including arts and music, The Red & Black compiled a list of local Hispanic and Latinx musicians and bands to support.
Beto Cacao
Local immigrant rights activist and LatinxFest organizer Beto Mendoza performs under the name Beto Cacao.
Born in Mexico, Mendoza uses personal experiences as a centerpiece in his music. His 2018 album titled “Undocorridos,” is an eight-song exploration of “the stories and struggles” of undocumented people in the United States, according to the album cover.
Last year, Mendoza produced an album called “Voces en Pandemia,” which detailed the challenges immigrants faced during the pandemic. The album featured numerous artists, including himself as Beto Cacao.
Sarah Zúñiga
A University of Georgia graduate, Zúñiga, who is Ecuadorian and Nicaraguan, makes laid back music that is infused with heartfelt sensibilities.
Through songs about love and finding oneself, Zúñiga showcases her voice and melodic guitar arrangements on her 2018 debut album titled “Someday Soon.” Since then, she has released a few singles, which can be found on Spotify and is currently working on her second album, according to a Facebook post.
Deaf Condors
Brothers Bob Jesus Alvarez and Darrick Alvarez make up the band Deaf Condors, which borrows its name from a bird common in Peru — a nod to their cultural background.
The Alvarez brothers are Peruvian-American, and they weave influences from their heritage into their hard rock music. With Bob Jesus Alvarez on vocals and guitar and Darrick Alvarez on drums, their music is demanding and expressive, while aggressive through and through.
Earlier this year, their debut EP titled “Sundown Radio” was released and features the standout track, “Vamos” which is sung entirely in Spanish.
Athens Tango Project
Renowned Argentine tango music band Athens Tango Project was formed in 2012 by bassist Laura Camacho.
Camacho, who moved to Athens from Buenos Aires, Argentina, for graduate school, established the group as a way to fill in what she considered “a lack of tango music in the classic city,” according to the band’s website.
Since forming, the group has performed with a myriad of musicians from other genres such as Deerhunter and CeeLo Green. Their single “Oblivion” was released in April 2020 and is available to listen to on various platforms.
Niño Brown
Cortez Garza, the man behind the stage name Niño Brown, is a genre shapeshifter. Having previously written and performed songs with a folk and country twang, Garza is now pivoting to hip-hop.
His debut single, “Summer Rain,” was released on Sept. 17 and the track sees Garza rapping, making his first attempt to cement himself within the local hip-hop community.
Bichos Vivos
Bichos Vivos is a local band formed by Tony Oscar, a massage therapist, who moved to Athens from Brazil during the 90s.
According to a Facebook post from Oscar, the band’s name means “live animals” in Portuguese, corresponding with the music the band plays, which is forró. Forró, a northeastern Brazilian style of music, is upbeat and energetic, described as “party music” on the band’s website.
While the band doesn’t have any songs available to stream, they often play live at the Athens nightlife staple, Hendershot’s.
Lydian Brambila
Named the 2019 Vic Chesnutt singer-songwriter of the year, Lydian Brambila creates dreamy and reflective music.
Their debut album titled “Migraineur,” chronicled their thoughts on “monastic figures, solitude, and indiscernibility,” according to their website. Their second, “Ars Apparatus” explored the topics of “labor, gender, and healing.”
Brambila, a first-generation Mexican-American, was also one of the artists featured on the “Voces en Pandemia” album produced by Mendoza last year. They contributed the tracks, “Stolen” and “Homeland” to the album, which can be streamed on Spotify.
Luchito Muñoz
Peruvian producer and arranger Luchito Muñoz has worked on music production for artists of all genres, but performs and releases his own music as a salsa artist.
With over 4,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, Muñoz’s music is rhythmic and fitting for the dance floor. He released an album titled “Antagónico” in 2019 and his latest solo single, “Amor Sin Pinturitas” in February.