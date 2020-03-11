Daniel Hardin built his first guitar in ninth grade. Already familiar with guitar building through tutorial videos on YouTube, the senior marketing major at the University of Georgia decided to tweak the neck of his guitar he owned.
After changing the neck, Hardin decided to go ahead and build a completely new guitar when he was 14. Hardin continued with the hobby, finding himself tweaking all types of guitars, from bass to acoustic and baritone. Hardin still has that first electric guitar he built mounted on his wall.
Hardin is a musician of many talents — guitar-building, guitar-playing and songwriting. The Athens-based musician, who cites influences in funk, blues, live jazz and Americana, will release his newest album “Spice Cabinet” on April 10.
Hardin also released his first single off the album titled “Geoff with a G,” on March 6 and will release the next album single “Blow You Away” on March 20. The bass guitar heard in “Geoff with a G” comes from an instrument Hardin built himself. Hardin said he now prefers to play instruments that he built himself rather than playing store-bought instruments since it is cheaper and more customizable.
“Spice Cabinet” was produced with the help of local music producer Colin Stevens. The album features a broad slate of collaborators: Aaron Sterling, who serves as John Mayer’s drummer and has done session work with Taylor Swift and Shakira, horn players from Athens jazz collective Misnomer and Emrah Kotan, an Atlanta-based Turkish jazz drummer, among others.
“Spice Cabinet” also features Mark Lettieri, the guitarist for the Grammy award-winning jazz-fusion band Snarky Puppy. Lettieri was also a part of The Fearless Flyers, a spin-off music group that derived from funk group Vulfpeck, which is one of Hardin’s favorite bands.
“What I really like about the album is that it also showcases not only Daniel, but it showcases a lot of people who Daniel really looks up to or respects,” said Ryan Maynard, Hardin’s drummer since January 2018.
Hardin chose “Spice Cabinet” as the album title because the songs reflect different moods and flavors, which can be said to also reflect his wide taste in music.
Hardin announced the nine-song tracklist on March 9. Seven of the titles are original songs, and two are covers, including “Nothing From Nothing” by Billy Preston. To celebrate the release of the album, Hardin will host a show at Nowhere Bar on April 18.
Breaking the mold
While “Spice Cabinet” is a project that’s been in the works for over a year and a half, Hardin said that one of the first songs he wrote for the album was the guitar-less lead single “Geoff With a G.” After showing the song to multiple people and getting feedback that it was his best work, Hardin said that he continued to work on the song and build up its production.
In terms of the song itself, Hardin recalls “Geoff with a G” as one of the most different songs he’s ever written. Although he mainly plays the guitar, the single is piano-led and contains other elements such as bass, drums by Aaron Sterling and vocals. Hardin chose not to include any guitar on “Geoff with a G” because he wanted to break more into the songwriting territory and be known for more than his skills on the guitar.
Hardin said “Geoff with a G” was one of the factors that inspired his mom to switch career paths. The song itself is what Hardin said is an “upbeat narrative” about a character named Geoff who breaks free from being a “corporate cog in the wheel.”
Hardin said his mom is currently a substitute teacher and in the process of getting her teaching certificate after leaving her previous job of selling shipping containers.
While wanting to focus on being a musical artist after graduation, Hardin said he hopes to write songs for other artists in the future.
“When [Hardin]’s creating songs, he sees the whole picture and all the sounds it needs,” said Cason Sturtevant, a friend of Hardin who has been to nearly all of his shows. “He knows what sound he’s going after.”
