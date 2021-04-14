Tucked away at the end of a long road in Winterville lies a small building made from shipping containers.
The building, referred to as “The Shed,” is part of a larger project from The Eco Incubator, a nonprofit organization founded by Anne Alexis Bennett Alexander in 2019, and will be one of many zero-emissions “green real estate development” prototypes on the property.
Alexander, who was raised in Athens, conceptualized the organization and its development project with the mindset of wanting to provide the community she grew up in with sustainable solutions to the issues plaguing it.
“The sustainability education is the way in which we offer people the opportunity to become more grounded in order to plant roots and grow into their best selves,” said Alexander, a holistic healthcare practitioner and life coach.
With the location of The Shed being just outside of Athens-Clarke County lines due to the county’s restrictions on buildings made with nontraditional materials, questions of accessibility challenges to their target community of Athens residents are raised.
In an effort to combat this, Alexander has worked to establish herself as a local leader in the sustainability community to spread the organization’s mission.
Local outreach
Jackson Perry, a first-year Masters of Business Administration student at the University of Georgia, initially found out about The Eco Incubator when Alexander attended one of his courses as a guest speaker.
After the class, Perry left inspired and remembered to reach out to Alexander later when he needed to get involved with a local nonprofit organization for his sustainable development class.
Since then, he has visited the property three times a week to help with erosion control and contribute to an organization he said has “an entirely worthwhile mission.”
It’s instances like these that encourage Alexander about the future of the organization and its reach, especially as she hopes to enact a community service space to be called The Eco Inc. Living Learning Hub, within the Athens-Clarke County lines sometime in the future.
“Now, the idea of being able to bring this concept into the county lines is a much greater possibility, especially if we’re fueled by young and passionate students and community members and leaders that recognize and understand the value and the importance of what it is that we’re doing,” Alexander said.
The hub will complement the prototypes as an education center where people can learn about sustainability and then visit the property where those ideas can be fully realized, Alexander said.
Until then, The Shed, which Alexander says is slated to be finished by the end of May, will serve to convey this vision for expansion, with no room serving just one purpose — barring the bathroom, of course.
Community, unity and collaboration
Claire Strickland, a senior environmental health major, has been working at The Eco Incubator as an interior design intern since February and said the design and modeling process has been “pretty collaborative.”
The organization thrives on collaboration, with The Shed being built by members of the community and most of the building materials being sourced locally, but at the end of the day, it’s Alexander’s brainchild, though she doesn’t claim the space belongs to her.
“This is about community, unity and collaboration,” Alexander said.
Alexander doesn’t want to take up too much space in conversations on sustainability. Instead, she wants to illuminate how important it is to amplify the diverse voices discussing environmental issues.
On Saturdays, she brings out members from other local environmental organizations to teach student volunteers about a variety of topics ranging from tree preservation to beekeeping.
Bringing people into the fold who share her love for sustainability and the Athens community is rewarding, and Alexander said while the organization isn’t doing anything that’s unheard of, it’s the impact on the community that sustains them.
“We don’t have to recreate the wheel, we just have to fix the spokes on it. That’s all,” Alexander said.